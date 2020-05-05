Limited reopening of retail stores with pickup could start soon in Napa County

“It has to be done in a very thoughtful and judicious way. It’s a health-first focus,” Newsom said at Monday’s press conference.

Stage three allows the return of “higher-risk” businesses, such as nail and hair salons, gyms and movie theaters, as well as activities such as churches and sports without live audiences. Again, adaptations such as size-gathering limits will be required.

In some cases, a higher-risk business or activity might be able to make changes that move it to the lower-risk category, a county report said.

Finally comes stage four, that longed-for day when statewide and county shelter-at-home orders are lifted. Then “high-risk” mass gatherings can return, such as concerts and sports with live audiences.

Where winery tasting rooms - a key Napa County business - fit in is unclear. Relucio said after the meeting that they could come in stage two. But tasting rooms attract visitors from other areas to wineries and Relucio said travel between counties for such things is part of stage three.

Further state guidance could clarify the matter.