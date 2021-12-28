Lincoln Theater shutdown nears two-year mark amid talks on new state lease at Yountville Veterans Home

As Napa County theaters, cinemas and entertainment spaces have gradually awoken from the lengthy shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic, one stage has remained empty, and talks to reopen it are expected to continue into the new year.

The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater remains idle, nearly 21 months after it and other entertainment hubs abruptly closed in March 2020 with the spread of COVID-19. With the holiday season nearly over and performance venues entering the doldrums of January and February, Lincoln Theater directors are now turning their focus toward striking a new multi-year lease with the state, the theater’s executive director Michael Madden said Thursday.

The current 10-year term ends in November 2022, but Madden said a new deal with the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs the Yountville home, likely will supersede the remaining months on the current agreement.

“We missed the holiday season, and January and February are very quiet, so we’ve agreed to pick it up after the first of the year,” he said of the talks between theater and CalVet leaders.

“We’re hopeful the theater will reopen in the future and we’ll continue to work toward that outcome,” CalVet spokesperson Lindsey Sin said in a late-November email about negotiations with the theater’s board.

Despite previous hopes of welcoming back artists and audiences by the late fall — in time to host an annual production Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” — Madden’s attention is now on the months ahead, particularly with the threat of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant driving a fresh surge of infections and, possibly, safety restrictions.

“With the new variants and the public restrictions likely to persist in the winter, there’s still a lot of COVID issues,” he said. “It’s not a terrible thing that we’re not open (right now).”

The 1,200-seat auditorium on the Veterans Home campus has stayed in limbo even as Napa Valley movie theaters have reopened, theaters have resumed booking musicians, and thousands have flocked to BottleRock and the Oxbow RiverStage concert series following their cancellations a year ago. California’s June 15 economic reopening loosened social distancing rules that had prohibited virtually all mass gatherings in the pandemic’s early months before allowing for small assemblies based on each county’s rate of COVID-19 transmission.

However, the Lincoln Theater — which shares a campus with hundreds of mostly elderly military retirees and a nursing center inside the former Holderman Hospital building — has faced unique hurdles to reopening.

As California counties imposed stay-at-home orders early in 2020, CalVet closed the Yountville Veterans Home to virtually all visitors, restricting visits for months to relatives of residents in hospice care. A spike in coronavirus cases in November 2020 led the state to temporarily limit residents’ off-campus leave to two hours at a time.

During the pandemic, CalVet also set up a checkpoint to question visitors driving onto Veterans Home grounds about their health and infection status. CalVet has called the checkpoint a necessary safeguard for the Veterans Home’s more medically vulnerable seniors, including those in nursing or memory care.

Lifting the checkpoint or easing access through it will remain one of the topics Lincoln Theaters will bring up with the state when lease talks continue in 2022, according to Madden.

“When we’re in full swing we can have up to 1,200 show up in an hour, and a checkpoint would not be viable,” he said. “But we’re confident the Veterans Home has the intention of getting back to normal with regard to that, as that COVID dangers lift.”

Despite the checkpoint’s continued operation, the Lincoln Theater’s fellow tenant at the home, the Napa Valley Museum, reopened in June on a cut-down Friday-to-Sunday schedule. But while the museum has attracted enough business to extend its operations to Thursdays, executive director Laura Rafaty predicted the gallery could perform better still with what she called an “essential partner” in making Yountville a cultural attraction.

“I’m sad these negotiations have not resulted in reopening of the theater and I hope some solution can be found,” she said.

With its normal annual venue at the Lincoln Theater still closed, the Napa Regional Dance Co.’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” was shifted to the city of Napa. Four performances of the Christmastime ballet staple, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, took place from Dec. 17 to 19 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

