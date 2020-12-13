Liquefaction concerns delay plans for north Mare Island development

The redevelopment of Mare Island Naval Shipyard remains a work in progress, nearly a quarter-century since the U.S. government shut down the military facility.

Several early efforts at private redevelopment of the island were slow to take off. Most recently, the city learned that soil in the north part of the island is "waterlogged" and could liquefy in an earthquake, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said in an interview last week.

“In its present condition, it is not suitable for development just yet,” he said of the island's north part.

“The Navy had to make sure the area was free of toxins, and they did that, and there are only a couple of pockets that still need remediation,” Sampayan said.

To deal with the liquefaction threat, dry dirt will have to be imported to raise the area by six to eight feet, he said. “It will take several years to complete. It’s also a very costly project — likely around $25 million to $30 million,” paid by the developer, he said

There has been discussion of demolishing some of the remaining buildings in that part of the island, with some properties being used temporarily by the Chrysler Company as storage for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Sampayan said.