{{featured_button_text}}
BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo

Napa Police and the California Highway Patrol have prepared plans for patrolling the Expo and surrounding downtown areas for the seventh annual BottleRock music festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday this weekend. Producers said attendance exceeded 40,000 on each of the three days of the 2018 event.

 Register file photo

Friday — Day 1

10 a.m.: BottleRock is almost here, and festivalgoers are getting ready. Here's what the internet had to say ahead of the festival on Friday morning.

Festivalgoers from years past reminisced about other BottleRocks:

Some got a sneak peak of the venue:

Visitors began flocking to Northern California:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags