Friday — Day 1
10 a.m.: BottleRock is almost here, and festivalgoers are getting ready. Here's what the internet had to say ahead of the festival on Friday morning.
Festivalgoers from years past reminisced about other BottleRocks:
Some got a sneak peak of the venue:
The BottleRock venue is so cute!!! So many beautiful lights and art installations. People will start flooding in at 11am. #bottlerock2019 pic.twitter.com/Ei4JCBfAvj— Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) May 24, 2019
Ok, #bottlerock2019! Let’s do this!!! We’re live inside the festival grounds all morning long. #toughfriday #tgif🍷 🎶 @BottleRockNapa @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/CMGeGWGH1K— Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) May 24, 2019
This morning I'm live in #Napa covering #BottleRock2019! Almost 40k people will be spending their #MemorialDayWeekend here. pic.twitter.com/08O14yCXhi— Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) May 24, 2019
Visitors began flocking to Northern California: