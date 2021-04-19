Live music may soon make its way back to Napa Valley, local venues say

But operating between 15% and 35% capacity is simply not feasible for the 864-seat Uptown Theatre, according to Executive Director Erica Simpson.

“It really doesn’t make sense for us — the margins in this business are pretty small,” she said. “Twenty-five percent is completely out of the question. Once in a while we’ll do a show at 50% capacity, but … that’s mostly because we’re counting on big bar business, and it’s yet to be determined how bar sales can happen with masks or protocols.”

There are a number of guidelines for indoor events that the state has yet to clarify, according to Simpson, who said the Uptown does not plan to reopen until it can host events at full capacity.

There’s “a lot of gray,” the Blue Note’s Tesler said, adding he’d been on calls with state and county officials hoping to “get a real handle on what they’re going to look for from venues” in terms of things like validating that guests at larger events have been vaccinated. Whatever the state decides, the Blue Note, which has an indoor capacity of 140 will comply, Tesler said. In the meantime, it is hosting outdoor performances at Charles Krug Winery beginning May 21.

