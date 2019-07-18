Ecologist Chad Hanson and wildlife biologist Maya Khosla will discuss “Living with fire: Saving homes, lives and forests” on Friday July 26 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway.
The event, co-hosted by Napa Vision 2050, Napa Climate Now/350BayArea and Napa Sierra Club, is open to the public, but the organizers suggest a donation of $10. Parking at the college is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The speakers will outline how houses can be made more fire resistant and look at how healthy forests can fight climate change, which is leading to more serious fire seasons.
There will be a presentation, a film, and an opportunity for questions from the audience.