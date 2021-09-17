Liz Alessio announces reelection campaign for Napa City Council District 1 seat

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio announced her 2022 reelection campaign for Napa City Council District 1 Thursday.
A fourth-generation Napa resident, Alessio is the current vice mayor of the Napa City Council and was elected to the council in 2018, alongside Mary Luros.
“My family has lived, worked, and played in the Napa Valley for over 140 years,” said Alessio in a press release. “It has been an absolute honor to represent Napa's District 1 on the City Council.”
The two councilmembers are the last to be elected at large, a system in which every resident votes for every open council seat. They were elected before the city switched to district elections in 2020, which means only voters who reside in a specific district can vote for a City Council candidate who must also be a resident of the district
The council seats representing Districts 1 and 3 are open in the upcoming 2022 election. Though Napa will soon be redrawing council districts based on the 2020 Census, the current District 1 encompasses much of Napa north of Trancas Street and District 3 covers much of eastern Napa.
Prior to winning a council seat, Alessio served as a city Parks, Recreation and Trees commissioner. She’s also worked as the Senior Community Programs Services Coordinator at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and served as executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, where she’s currently president of the board of directors.
In the press release, Alessio is highlighted for focusing on infrastructure improvements, working toward solutions with affordable housing and homelessness and advocating for economic development that provides Napa residents a living wage. She’s also highlighted for serving on a number of local boards and committees, including the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Napa County Climate Action Committee.
Alessio has been endorsed by U.S. Representative Mike Thompson, state senator Bill Dodd, state assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Napa board of supervisors chair Alfredo Pedroza, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and former Napa mayors Jill Techel and Ed Henderson, according to the press release.
“We are a diverse community– ranging from folks who have lived in Napa for decades, to younger families who came here more recently,” Alessio said in the press release. “During my time on the City Council, I have sought to be a voice for all members of our community. I am running for reelection to continue that hard work and ensure our city works for everyone.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
