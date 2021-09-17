Liz Alessio announces reelection campaign for Napa City Council District 1 seat

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio announced her 2022 reelection campaign for Napa City Council District 1 Thursday.

A fourth-generation Napa resident, Alessio is the current vice mayor of the Napa City Council and was elected to the council in 2018, alongside Mary Luros.

“My family has lived, worked, and played in the Napa Valley for over 140 years,” said Alessio in a press release. “It has been an absolute honor to represent Napa's District 1 on the City Council.”

The two councilmembers are the last to be elected at large, a system in which every resident votes for every open council seat. They were elected before the city switched to district elections in 2020, which means only voters who reside in a specific district can vote for a City Council candidate who must also be a resident of the district

The council seats representing Districts 1 and 3 are open in the upcoming 2022 election. Though Napa will soon be redrawing council districts based on the 2020 Census, the current District 1 encompasses much of Napa north of Trancas Street and District 3 covers much of eastern Napa.