Liz Alessio selected as Napa vice mayor for 2021

Liz Alessio, a Napa City Council member elected two years ago, will serve as vice mayor in 2021.

In their final scheduled meeting of the year, the council's other four members on Tuesday unanimously selected Alessio to a one-year term for the position. Alessio will lead council meetings when newly elected Mayor Scott Sedgley is absent.

Napa's city charter grants its council wide discretion in how members fill the No. 2 role, but the office has often been filled by the council member with the most seniority. Alessio was elected along with Mary Luros in 2018, when they garnered the top two vote totals in a six-person field. (The city changed its at-large voting system for council races to a district-based on for 2020, although mayors continue to be chosen by voters citywide.)

Alessio takes over a post previously held by Doris Gentry, who won a council seat in 2016 but vacated it to run for mayor against Sedgley and Gerardo Martin. Sedgley, a two-term council member, was elected with more than 59% of the vote.

