Local Assistance Center opens in Napa County for people affected by the wildfires

Individuals, families, and business owners in Napa County affected by the 2020 Lightning Fire Complex can begin the process of receiving support through the Napa County Local Assistance Cente.

The center will continue to provide one-stop information for local, state and federal recovery resources that may become available.

The LAC is located at the County's Health & Human Services campus at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A. in south Napa.

Services are available in English and Spanish by appointment or through limited first-come first-served basis. The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Residents seeking in person assistance at the LAC are reminded to wear a mask and practice physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

To schedule an appointment, please register at bit.ly/3jmSEDS or call 707-299-2190.

A "virtual" Local Assistance Center is available at readynapacounty.org or 707-299-2190.