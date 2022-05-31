Local bands make themselves heard at BottleRock

Among the chart-topping bands that graced the BottleRock stage this year also were our local Napa Valley musicians, including the Napa Valley Youth Symphony and rock bands Mama Said and The Silverado Pickups. The symphony made its splash Saturday morning – see the full story here – whereas Mama Said filled a Friday afternoon slot and the Pickups snagged a Saturday 2:30 p.m. time.

With one band making its unexpected BottleRock debut and the other having performed every festival to date, the Napa Valley Register checked up on the bands to get the scoop on how it went, what it takes to play the festival, and more.

From the newbies: Mama Said

“I expected to have a lot of nerves on stage, but I didn’t have any,” said Mama Said singer Latifa Reeves. “Instead, it was just this feeling of, ‘Oh, hell yeah. We worked our asses off to be here, and this is where we belong … Give us more stages like this!’”

The female-fronted new age rock group has its three main members, Reeves, Derek Bromley and Jennifer Knight, and first came into existence about two years ago. After splitting from their cover band and opting to go original, Mama Said was scheduled to make its first public appearance in April of 2020.

Pandemic made sure this didn’t happen, but now with two years of practice and a new professionally-produced album, the gang was ready to get out in front of a crowd.

The group played Earth Day at the Oxbow Commons – “We were kind of thinking of that as our BottleRock audition,” – and about two weeks ago, got the call that someone had dropped out and they officially had a spot in the festival.

“It was perfect because we played the top of the Archer Hotel (Friday) night – we had booked that long before we got the call for BottleRock – so this morning we were already warmed up,” said Bromley. “For us, the mantra has just been to keep showing up.”

For Knight, she says the whole experience felt like a “dream.”

“We have all been doing this for a very long time, so we were more so excited,” said Knight. “Other than Nick, we are all Gen Xers, so sometimes it doesn’t seem like it makes sense for us to make an album … We are two moms, we have kids, but we just do it anyway.”

The group hopes to be asked to come back next year – maybe even during a later and busier time slot – and in the meantime, is planning to keep booking gigs and releasing their new album single-by-single.

From the veterans: The Silverado Pickups

For Napa’s iconic seven-piece, The Silverado Pickups, BottleRock is simply built into their band’s framework. Having played every single festival, one may even consider them pros.

“If I'm not mistaken, I believe we have the distinction of being the only band to have played the festival every year,” said band member Shane Soldinger. “We were in Nashville early April recording our first studio album, which was a great experience, [and] we've also had about four or five really fun performances over the past 12 weeks, so the engine is revved up and the band is running in tip top shape.”

“We're sounding better than ever.”

Built up by some of Napa’s esteemed vintners and winemakers – David Duncan, Jeff Gargiulo, Soldinger, Dan Zepponi, Tres Goetting, Joe Shotwell and Paul Hoffman – The Pickups have spent the last 12 years jamming out and drinking together, pioneering a genre they call wine-infused California country rock.

“Our roots are firmly planted here in the Napa Valley and I think that our sound is pretty unique to the Northern California agricultural landscape,” said Soldinger. “Musically speaking, we're definitely pulling a lot of our inspiration from that three-way intersection of country, rock n’ roll and electric blues.”

Soldinger likens the arrangement to the Grateful Dead song “Keep Your Day Job:” Keep your day job, until your night job pays.

“Most of us are in the wine business by day, and at night, we plug in and pop some corks that would get the attention of a lot of wine writers,” he said.

As seasoned BottleRockers, the band answered some basic questions about how to plan – and keep their set interesting – each year.

Q: What are some considerations you as a band have to make when planning out your set for something like this?

A: “The bottom line is that we want the band to sound tight and we want to make sure that everyone in the audience is having fun … We always try to find the right balance between the expected and the unexpected.”

Q: Is it daunting being on the same stage as rock icons? Exciting?

A: “It's a ton of fun plugging in and playing on a big stage like that. There's an overall spirit and energy that's hard to describe, but it's super communal and very positive.”

Q: Having been playing together for 12-some years, how have you fine-tuned your sound all together as musicians?

A: “Rule number one for the Pickups since day one is that we want to keep it fun. We've become brothers over the years, and 12 human years equates to about 40 years for a rock n’ roll band. A lot of life stuff happens in between, and we've all been there to absorb it all and support each other … I think our music reflects that; It's grown as we've all grown together.