Napa County jobless rate dips
The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.9 percent in July, down from a revised 3.1 percent in June, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.7 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.4 percent for California and 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period, the California state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
The number of job seekers dropped 21 percent year-over-year – from 2,800 to 2,200 people. The number of workers in the county declined slightly – from 75,600 people to 74,700.
Industrywise, construction, administrative, leisure and hospitality and state government jobs all saw increases.
At the same time, manufacturing and county government jobs saw declines.
Employers with the most job ads included: St. Joseph Health, Napa Valley Unified School District, Robert Half International, Target Corporation, Marriott, Constellation Brands Inc., Allied Universal Corp., Wyndham Hotel Group, Silverado Resort and Spa and the Carneros Resort and Spa.
Napa County had the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the state. San Mateo had the lowest, at 2.3 percent. Imperial County had the highest unemployment rate: 19.3 percent.
Smog, smoke prompt another Spare the Air alert for Saturday
Because of smog combined with smoky air drifting from the Northern California wildfires, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for the entire region for Saturday, on top of an air quality advisory already in effect through Sunday for smoke.
Unhealthy levels of smoke and smog, otherwise known as ozone, can cause breathing issues and other health problems. Winds are bringing smoke from wildfires as far away as British Columbia, which may affect ground-level air quality in the Bay Area, district officials said.
The air district encourages people on Spare the Air days to exercise outdoors only in the early morning hours when ozone levels are lower, and to stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until pollution levels subside.
The public is also urged to curtail driving as much as possible.