Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS raises $1 million
The 15th Annual Napa Valley Ride to Defeat ALS and Walk on Sept. 21 raised over $1 million, the ALS Association Golden West Chapter reported.
This event is the largest of the Ride to Defeat ALS series in the country. More than 1,000 participants and volunteers came to the Ride’s new location at Justin-Siena High School in Napa to support care services, public policy and research.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal, neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The average life expectancy of a person with ALS is two to five years from diagnosis. Currently, there are only two drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat ALS, which extend life by only a few months. There is no known cure.
The neurodegenerative disease has touched many lives in Napa, including longtime Napa Valley journalist, media consultant and public information officer Doug Ernst who died of ALS in December 2018.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing commitment of our supporters, who together have raised $8.2 million dollars since the beginning of the Napa Valley Ride,” said Cliff Whitlock, director of Team Challenge ALS.
Spare the Air alert called for Napa on Wednesday
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday, the second consecutive day it has warned of excessive air pollution in the region.
You have free articles remaining.
The smog alert is the 17th overall issued by the air district in 2019 and comes amid hot weather reaching triple-digit temperatures in some places around the Bay Area.
On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages residents to find alternatives to driving alone, such as carpooling or taking public transit.
According to the air district, the hot weather is expected to end in the region on Thursday, when the forecast is for cooler weather and lower air pollution levels.
Napa to improve lighting at Kiwanis Park
Napa is planning to install a new lighting system at Kiwanis Park, a home for girls fastpitch softball on Elm Street.
The City Council awarded a $181,175 contract last week to Capitol Valley Electric Inc. for lighting upgrades, including the replacement of fixtures, poles and control systems that were 30 years old or older.
With contract administration costs, inspections and testing thrown in, the total budget for the project is $228,293.