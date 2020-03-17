Local emergency seeks to limit spread and help small businesses

City Council voted to ratify an emergency proclamation Monday night in a special session to better equip city staff to respond nimbly and quickly to the current COVID-19 crisis.
City Manager Steve Potter will be the acting Director of Emergency Services. With that title comes greater ability to free up resources to assist those impacted, the ability to coordinate action with “local, state and federal representatives in order to seek disaster relief assistance,” and the power to direct and activate a citywide response to this global pandemic.
The proclamation gives Potter the power to cancel meetings, which he swiftly did. The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday as well as all committee meetings planned for this week will be rescheduled for a later date, according to Potter.
Monday evening's special session was emblematic of the moment. Alternating chairs in the chambers had white, printer paper signs reading "please do not sit in this seat" hanging on the back in order to ensure any attendees adhered to the six-foot-distance recommended for effective social distancing. Members skipped seats between them to keep their distance. Staff invited anyone who wanted to submit public comment to do so over email to encourage participation without attendance.
"This is a disaster that we can't see," Councilwoman Liz Alessio said.
Public testimony was short, but it focused on the question of shelter in place and the availability of testing kits. Both of those, according to Potter, are handled by the Napa County Public Health Department.
Techel called for shelter in place to be considered by county officials, and she said that she hadn't been informed that the decree was to be given in surrounding Bay Area counties.
"Whether we have declared it 'shelter in place,' it is 'shelter in place.' I think we need to think about that and take every action so we don't have to do it again," she said.
There remain zero confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa. The decision to declare an emergency does not mean the medical situation is worsening locally. Rather, it’s meant to get ahead of any potential risk to residents and avoid what Potter described as an "acute peak" of cases across the state.
“The bottom line is that the emergency proclamation allows me some greater authority so I can more quickly address community needs as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Potter said in an email. He added that the proclamation enables the city to enact precautions compliant with the social space and group distancing guidelines and permits local businesses to receive assistance.
Potter reiterated this is a proactive step that allows local government and city staff to remain ahead of any potential spread and act decisively should a case arise.
“The health and safety of our community members and our employees is of utmost importance to us, and the steps we take as well as any additional steps we take in the very near future all reflect the need to smooth the transmission of the COVID-19 virus as well as keep as many people healthy as possible,” Potter said in a phone call Monday.
City staffing will be impacted, too. Potter said he met with the executive team to identify five essential job functions -- sworn fire personnel, sworn police personnel, the 911 center, water treatment and utilities, and emergency center staff -- who will continue to work from their offices but with increased protective measures like distancing requirements and an appointment system.
"Every employee for the city of Napa is every important to us," Potter reiterated, adding that creative solutions would be used to keep other city employees safe. These include the closure of public appointment desks, the potential of working from home in some cases and the ability of employees to use accrued leave.
The dozen city employees over 65-years-old are being given alternative ways to continue their work while abiding by the higher levels of precautioned deemed necessary by the state.
Potter also said the city would be waiving late fees on water payments and business licenses as well as put a moratorium on all water shut-offs in an effort to help Napa's lower-income workers who are feeling the economic ripple effect of this public health crisis.
"We know our low- and moderate-income workers in our community are feeling the impact by the economic changes," he said.
Other city services like youth sports league and facility rentals have been paused and some senior home services have been modified in order to comply with state recommendations of limiting gatherings, keeping social distance and ensuring folks over 65-years-old stay in self-isolation. However, no life-giving services will be compromised.
As mentioned, public counters will close at City Hall, replaced with an appointment system so employees can continue to offer their assistance without risking an influx of people in the same place at once.
"Our goal is a two-week shutdown, and then hopefully we can ramp services back up," Potter said.
The threat of the coronavirus has ground activity in much of the surrounding Bay Area, where there are nearly 300 reported cases, to a halting stop.
Governor Gavin Newsom called on Californians over the weekend to practice social distancing, cancel mass gatherings, and close or limit the activity of non-essential businesses like bars and restaurants. One day later on Monday, he issued a 'shelter in place' directive to six Bay Area counties ordering nearly 7 million residents to stay put save for essential activities.
Small, local businesses are greatly affected by these closures, and they were a focus of Monday's council discussion. Already grand openings have been cancelled; hotel revenues have plummeted; shops are running out of cleaning supplies; and restaurants are having to adjust hours to account for loss of revenue and offer increased take-out and delivery options, according to earlier reporting from the Register.
"Small businesses are the heart of Napa, but at this point the disaster isn't over and we have to keep the community safe," Techel said. She noted that many restaurants and shops, some of which had owners or representatives present in the audience, were ideating creative solutions to keeping doors open during this time like car-side carry out and discounts.
The city's emergency proclamation makes many of Napa’s small businesses eligible for low-interest, long-term repayment loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help them overcome the loss of revenue due to coronavirus.
The SBA announced on Thursday it would offer up to $2 million in disaster-assistance loans to individual small businesses and private, non-profits. Loans are offered in states and territories where the governor requests the additional funding.
However, Governor Newsom has yet to make the request, according to reporting from the San Francisco Business Times. If and when he does ask for help, the proclamation puts local businesses in a position to begin applying for loans immediately at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
"Try to support local businesses however you can," Alessio said.
Napa’s no stranger to living with and responding to local crises, having endured earthquakes, severe fires and drought with alarming regularity in recent years. A similar emergency proclamation was even issued in 2014 after the devastating earthquakes, according to Potter.
"This is more challenging because we don't have a date for when the disaster is going to be done," Techel said. She added that her "credentials" in disaster management have taught her that information from the county, state and federal governments changes constantly, and that the city and council have to be ready to "change with it."
