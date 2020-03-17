Local emergency seeks to limit spread and help small businesses

Public testimony was short, but it focused on the question of shelter in place and the availability of testing kits. Both of those, according to Potter, are handled by the Napa County Public Health Department.

Techel called for shelter in place to be considered by county officials, and she said that she hadn't been informed that the decree was to be given in surrounding Bay Area counties.

"Whether we have declared it 'shelter in place,' it is 'shelter in place.' I think we need to think about that and take every action so we don't have to do it again," she said.

There remain zero confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa. The decision to declare an emergency does not mean the medical situation is worsening locally. Rather, it’s meant to get ahead of any potential risk to residents and avoid what Potter described as an "acute peak" of cases across the state.

“The bottom line is that the emergency proclamation allows me some greater authority so I can more quickly address community needs as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Potter said in an email. He added that the proclamation enables the city to enact precautions compliant with the social space and group distancing guidelines and permits local businesses to receive assistance.