Local experts say wildfire smoke study highlights need for everyone to take precautions

"If all of these wildfires don't convince people that we have a climate emergency, I don't know what will," he said.

"We really need to double down on policies to get to clean transportation and get to clean energy," he said. "We're doing this in California, but we need the rest of the world to join us."

The global implications also concern Dr. Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University.

"The biggest takeaway is the ripple effect on climate change," Prunicki said, calling it perhaps "the greatest health challenge of our time."

Prunicki said the impact of wildfire smoke goes beyond COVID and will result in complications for everyone who breathes it.

"Wildfire smoke has lots of ways of impacting our health and increasing our susceptibility to COVID and any other type of infections," she said.

Prunicki called the Harvard study an important one that highlights the need for everyone to take precautions, especially those who have, or have had, COVID.

"But any exposure to smoke will make you more susceptible," she said. "Everybody needs to be worried about breathing the smoke."