Local History: What ever happened to the Napa Creek stone bridge?

A field looks like a graveyard for the prized Civil War-era bridge that once took First Street over Napa Creek in downtown Napa.

The dismantled bridge is scattered amid the brush stone-by-stone, almost 3,000 in all, the largest weighing more than 300 pounds. Reassembling them so that a graceful, double-arch structure lives again seems like a dream.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

RIP Napa Creek bridge, 1862 to 2004. Or maybe not.

The Napa City Council in 2004 made a commitment to preservationists before removing the bridge. Somehow, someday, the bridge would be rebuilt and relocated — “as soon as possible,” according to meeting minutes.

Eighteen years later, the idea remains. The stones are stored in nearby mountains at a site the city asked to remain secret. They have metal tags with numbers so they can be put in the correct places to reassemble the 75-foot-long, 30-foot-wide bridge.

All that’s needed is a location and money — lots of money.

“Millions, for sure,” city Public Works Director Julie Lucido said. “From a cost perspective, it would be much more expensive to reconstruct the stone bridge than build a modern bridge structure. A grant would be necessary.”

The Napa Creek bridge was a star in a county known more than a century ago as “The County of Stone Bridges.”

Napa County once had 60 to 70 masonry arch bridges made of rock from local hills. That number covers only the bigger ones, with the total perhaps reaching more than 300 with smaller stone culverts and private bridges included, according to a Caltrans report.

As of that 2003 report, 43 masonry arch bridges remained in California and 29 were in Napa County. The Napa Creek bridge was among them, though it is now gone.

“We’re fortunate to have a few examples that are still in existence here in Napa County,” local historian and Napa County Landmarks board member Rebecca Yerger said.

First Street bridge to be dismantled next week Just days before being crated up and put into storage, the 1862 stone bridge on First Street was finally showing off its 19th century architec…

The stone bridges are historically important, she said.

“l don't think most people would know today how to build a stone bridge…That is almost a lost art now,” Yerger said. “They represent a method of construction, a design philosophy that was particular to their era.”

Birth of the bridge

In 1862, so-called Napa City wasn’t a city at all. It was an unincorporated town of about 2,000 people along the Napa River. Dirt streets served those who walked, rode horses or rode in horse-drawn carriages.

The city already had one prized, stone bridge built in 1860. When Robert McKay in a newspaper ad wanted to tell customers how to reach his tailor’s shop, he said it was at “the Main Street Stone Bridge.”

Now the town would get another. Contractor J.M. Warner was to replace a wooden bridge taking First Street over Napa Creek with a masonry one at a cost of $9,318.

The Napa Reporter liked his credentials. Warner had overseen the building of an aqueduct in Rochester, New York.

“Everyone who has watched its progress so far agree it will be the best-constructed and most solid of the three bridges in town,” the newspaper said.

There was just one problem. Warner’s team had stored the stones for the bridge in front of the fire engine house, blocking its entrance. The Napa Reporter protested, saying the engine might be needed to save a building from fire.

By April 1863, work was finished and Napa had another landmark. Family Grocery Provisions owners in a newspaper ad told customers their store was “near the New Stone Bridge.”

The bridge sat mostly unchanged until 1950, when the city of Napa tore off the railings and built a wider deck to accommodate sidewalks. It then sat virtually unchanged for another 50 years.

End of the bridge

By 2004, the bridge no longer met the city of Napa’s needs.

The flood control project was being built to protect the downtown. The bridge, because of its low height and thick column, was a water-blocking barrier in Napa Creek during high flows. A new bridge was needed.

Rather than destroy history, the city at the urging of preservationists decided to try to relocate it.

A location was even mentioned — a short distance away spanning Napa Creek north of the Opera House near West Street. That site has a pedestrian bridge today, but it’s not the stone bridge.

The city came up with other relocation options for the 1862 bridge — in Fuller Park between buttresses, over Salvador channel at Vintage High School as a pedestrian bridge, at the Kennedy Park duck pond, at the Napa Valley Expo, over Gasser property wetlands. None panned out.

Jill Techel, who ended her four-term stint as Napa’s mayor in 2020, was on the City Council in 2003 and 2004. She remembers the Napa Creek bridge fracas.

“We thought something would come up; we thought there would be something that would make sense,” Techel said. “And that didn’t happen in those first five years. At this point, I think people have forgotten…”

There were tradeoffs with flood control, she said. The city took down the 1862 Napa Creek bridge, but kept another, nearby stone bridge over the same creek built in 1860.

“Not everybody got everything they wanted,” Techel said. “But we got a functional flood project that protected and revived our city.”

Kevin Sullivan led the team of stonemasons who dismantled the 1862 bridge. He talked to the Napa Valley Register as he went about his task in September 2004.

The hardest part of dismantling the bridge was taking apart the first row of blocks across the top of the arch, he said. After that, "it will be like taking an onion apart, row after row. We'll use a crowbar."

He admired those pioneer-era craftsmen who built a bridge that stood for 142 years and would have kept on standing. But he found flaws — stones forming the rings of the double arches were faced beautifully, but the vaults were crudely put together, he said.

"This was not a work of art," Sullivan said. "It wasn't their Notre Dame. They were just building a bridge."

Taking down the bridge stone-by-stone so it could possibly be resurrected added a half-million dollars to the cost of the $7.1 million replacement, the paper reported.

What’s next

Historian Yerger hasn’t abandoned hope that the bridge can be reborn.

“I don’t think it’s a lost cause…There are people who are very passionate about our stone bridges, and it will resurface again and more likely it will be a grassroots effort,” she said.

Techel said she anticipates rebuilding the bridge at a new location would be expensive and the city has other, more pressing needs. Perhaps, she said, someone in the private sector would want to take on the project.

Lucido talked about the practicalities of rebuilding the bridge. She noted it was removed because it wasn’t large enough to pass high flows of Napa Creek and backed up flood waters. Any potential site would have to be evaluated for environmental impacts.

“The reconstructed span would only be suitable for a crossing of similar or shorter distance,” she said. “The bridge could be utilized as a pedestrian bridge.”

The reconstruction would need to include structural elements to comply with modern safety standards. This would be a major project and is not included in current city work plans, she said.

For now, the bridge is like Humpty Dumpty — it’s in many pieces and the city of Napa has been unable to put it back together again.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.