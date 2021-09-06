Local houses of worship may keep some COVID-related changes even after the danger passes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The congregation has gone to a “hybrid” model, with in-person and live-streaming, he said. “The technology is the saving grace. That it was around in time for this worldwide pandemic. It’s very imperfect but has definitely helped us through this challenging period.”

Chabad of Napa Rabbi Elchenon Tenenbaum expressed a similar sentiment, saying what’s most different is the move away from face-to-face fellowship. But this, too, has turned out to have some surprisingly positive outcomes.

“We’ve begun reaching out directly with community members and created a different type of interaction, by bringing things to people directly,” he said. “More of a one-on-one connection. It’s been an interesting dynamic created.”

Though inconvenient and uncomfortable in some ways, some positivity is evident in this new approach, he said.

“People are able to connect in their own way in their own environment, bringing it into your own home and that’s a huge benefit,” Tenenbaum said. “Employing creativity to make it your own; something special, as opposed to leaving it at the door of whatever group it is.”

Some of this will remain part of the synagogue’s tradition, he said.