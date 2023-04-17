Local mixed martial arts fighting promoter SF Combat brought professional MMA fighting to the Napa Valley Expo’s Chardonnay Hall on Saturday.

It was the organization’s first pro-am fighting event, dubbed, “The Game Changer,” to make a statement about the professionals involved, and the high-quality media and lighting, and included six amateur fights that each involved up to three, two-minute rounds, followed by six professional fights that involved up to three, five-minute rounds — each round ends by either submission, knockout, decision, or referee or doctor stoppage.

The inaugural pro-am fights, which were organized by MMA professionals and owners of SF Combat, Steve Barnett and Danasabe Mohammed, who are both Napa locals. The event drew a healthy crowd of about 850 fans to the venue.

Of the 24 MMA fighters who traveled from their gyms located across California for the match-ups, four martial artists — three amateurs and one professional — left with a roughly 30-pound sequined championship belt to their name.

Mohammed, who has been training in MMA for 12 years and has competed at a professional level for eight years, said mastering the sport, which combines training from different self-defense and martial art backgrounds, including jiu-jitsu, karate, kick boxing and wrestling, “takes a lot of time and discipline.”

And while the fights are certainly physical — fighters exiting the hexagonal ring covered in the sweat and blood of themselves and their competitors — it’s strictly regulated by the California State Athletic Commission and all competitors are examined by doctors before and after they are in the 24-by-24-foot cage.

Even though the fighters enter the ring looking like they are out for blood — and they are, indeed, out for blood, it’s the nature of the sport — Mohammed said it’s important to recognize the competitors all understand that at the end of the day, it’s a sport, and sportsmanship is shown by fighters at the end of each fight, that concludes with a handshake and a hug.

“Fighting is in our nature, but at the end of the day, it is a sport. So these guys aren’t going in (the ring) with grudges against each other. They’re martial artists who have honed their skills and are very calm and know how to control themselves in all situations. They’re not the kind of guys that are causing bar fights,” said Mohammed.

For the last fight of the night — the main event — competitor Sergio Quinones, a 34-year-old professional fighter from Lemoore, Calif., who has won two championship belts to his MMA career and spent the majority of the night behind the back curtains warming up and listening to the roars from the crowd as his peers competed, said the transition from high school wrestler to professional MMA fighter has been a personal journey.

“When I first started, I wasn’t the best fighter, but I just kept trying. And nowadays, I’m a good fighter. I can say that confidently. And it’s not just because of my accomplishments — I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot,” said Quinones.

He currently teaches martial arts to teenagers at the gym he trains at.

“You’ve got to have no ego to train in martial arts. Because you’re going to get humbled. No matter what. You’re going to beat some people, you’re going to roll some people up in the gym, and some people are going to get you; even if you’re top dog in your gym, there’s always a top dog from another gym that’s going to beat you.”

Quinones admitted to having some extra nerves Saturday night, as for the first time in his fighting career, a special fan in the audience, his young son, who he had always been conflicted about bringing to his fights, because “he thinks I’m invincible. He thinks I’m superman.”

Unfortunately for Quinones, he lost the night’s welterweight world title fight in the shortest match-ups of the night, after being knocked out by his competitor, Azerbaijani fighter Mirali Huseynov — after just 55 seconds of round one had elapsed.

The hyped-up crowd that filled the hall seemed to be enjoying the event that offered food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, across multiple concession stands.

Napa resident Stephanie Lopez, who attended the event with Sheldon Arrostuto from Fairfield, noted at the conclusion of the fights that the night’s pro-am event was much larger in scope and higher energy than the SF Combat amateur event that she attended a few years back when the organization was just starting out in 2019.

It was Arrostuto’s first live MMA show, and he said attending and watching all of the match-ups has him wanting to watch more of the sport.

“The energy was crazy. I hope they have more pro (events),” Lopez said.

And that is indeed the plan for SF Combat owners.

Mohammed said the addition of the professionals in the cage, which involved a lot of coordination and oversight from the promoters, “You can definitely see the difference in the level of how the fighters compose themselves, how they fight, the officials — they definitely hold that standard.”

“The show went great; it was the best turnout we’ve had,” said Mohammed. “The fights went well, nobody got (badly) hurt; no fights broke out in the crowd and everybody was cordial. So I’m happy about that.”

SF Combat will host seven more MMA pro-am events this year. It’s the hope of the organizers that Napans will come out for the fights to support the increasingly-popular sport. The next event is slated for June 24 at the Napa Valley Expo.

