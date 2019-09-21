The Napa Valley Register will be hosting a town hall and panel discussion on housing, featuring speakers from the public and nonprofit sectors.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Guests must RSVP (keep scrolling for an RSVP form). Light refreshments will be available.
Guests will learn more about local resources at a housing resource fair from 5:30-6 p.m. and from 7-7:30 p.m. The panel will run from 6-7 p.m., featuring the following speakers: Liz Alessio, Napa City Councilmember; Leon Garcia, American Canyon mayor; Cass Walker, Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation housing consultant; and Pablo Zatarain, Fair Housing Napa Valley executive director.
Register reporter Courtney Teague will discuss her reporting on the paper’s recently launched Costs of Living series, which takes a look at how the high cost of housing affects local residents and workers. Read the first installment here.
There will be a Q&A period, with panelists responding to written questions from the audience.
The Costs of Living reporting project was made possible thanks to funding and community engagement support from the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism. The Register planned this event after receiving public feedback from guests of its community dinners, where residents shared housing struggles and talked about what they’d like to change.
RSVP online at bit.ly/2mc7F2V.
RSVP with the form below: