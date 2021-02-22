Local police nab 2 suspected Napa catalytic converter thieves

Two catalytic converter theft suspects were behind bars Monday morning after a north Napa car owner interrupted thieves caught in the act of removing the pollution control device, police said.

Police said the car owner confronted the thieves after being awakened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Tokay Drive. One of the suspects hit the car owner over the head with a catalytic converter when the owner tried to detain him, Napa Police said.

Napa Sheriff's deputies and American Canyon Police officers spotted the suspects' vehicle, an Infiniti, on Highway 29 at Airport Road. The driver failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

During the chase, American Canyon Police deployed spike strips at 29 and Napa Junction. The Infiniti kept going, traveling southbound on 29 in the northbound lanes, police said.

When the vehicle eventually pulled over on 29 at Mini Drive in Vallejo, two of the three occupants exited and began running, police said.

Vallejo police arrested the driver, Brayan Burgos, 26, of Alameda, in the backyard of a home on Cardinal Lane in Vallejo, police said. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony evading and driving in the opposite direction of traffic