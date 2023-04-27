ST. HELENA — A proposed subdivision that would transform eastern St. Helena is headed to the City Council next Monday after 13 years of planning, environmental review and vehement criticism by local residents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Hunter project would include 87 housing units on 16.9 acres behind the levee past the eastern terminus of Adams Street – 51 single-family home lots, a parcel with 25 multi-family units in duplex and triplex configuration, and 11 accessory dwelling units on the single-family lots.

The project comes before the council at a critical time when California is scrutinizing St. Helena’s proposed Housing Element. Like other local governments around the state, St. Helena is under heavy pressure to allow housing projects to go forward. The Hunter project would account for about a third of St. Helena’s housing target through 2031.

On top of state pressure, developers and project opponents each seem poised to sue.

Attorneys for the developers have said the city’s proposed conditions of approval violate the state’s Housing Accountability Act. Attorneys for the opponents, who have banded together under the name St. Helena Citizens for a Sustainable Future, have called out alleged defects in the project’s environmental impact report, which the council is being asked to certify along with approving the project’s tentative map.

Environmental effects

The EIR concluded that all of the project’s impacts could be mitigated to “less than significant” levels except for one “significant and unavoidable” effect: Vehicle Miles Traveled, a metric used to quantify traffic.

In order to certify the environmental report, the council would need to adopt a Statement of Overriding Considerations explaining why the project’s benefits outweigh its impact.

Opposition to the project initially focused on traffic, the risk of flooding, and unanswered questions about how the project will comply with St. Helena’s water-neutrality and affordable housing requirements.

Twenty percent of the housing units must be affordable, but it’s unclear whether those units will be concentrated in one area or dispersed around the site. Even local affordable housing advocacy groups have balked at publicly supporting the project.

“The applicants have had 13 years to produce an affordable housing agreement, and they've refused over and over,” said opponent John Milliken. "You can't do an EIR until you've nailed down affordable housing."

After the wildfires of 2017 and 2020, opponents started emphasizing the project’s effects on evacuation routes. Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park uses the levee as an emergency exit, and opponents say adding a subdivision in the area could cause a traffic nightmare at a critical moment.

“The possible loss of life is the biggest concern that we have,” said Maria Villegas, one of the leaders of St. Helena Citizens for a Sustainable Future. “Fires and floods move fast.”

Milliken said public safety concerns should trump state pressure to build housing.

"The state should not be ramming this down our throats just to fulfill unreachable housing numbers when it impacts the public safety of the community," Milliken said.

The city issued a statement Friday addressing many of those criticisms. St. Helena Police, which has overseen two practice evacuations of Vineyard Valley, “does not find that the Hunter project will make evacuations more difficult,” the press release states.

The news release says the developers will have to offset the project’s water demand of 27.04 acre-feet per year before the first building permit is issued. The council will have to sign off on an affordable housing agreement before the project’s final map is approved.

St. Helena officials also offered their first public response to concerns about the city’s potential liability for the loss of life and property if the levee fails.

A six-page memo from City Attorney Ethan Walsh concludes that the city “would not be liable for damages simply because a flood event occurred, or even simply based on the failure of the levee, were that to occur at some point in the future.”

Walsh said plaintiffs would have to prove that the city was responsible for flood damage due to “unreasonable” design, construction or maintenance of the levee. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspection in February gave the levee straight As, except for a piece of plywood and some brush clippings near Vineyard Valley.

Project history

The project’s 87 units are the minimum required by the property’s zoning, but the project has been dogged by criticism and litigation almost from its inception in 2010.

Opposition to the project helped propel Ann Nevero to victory in that year's City Council election, as s standard-bearer for the anti-Hunter St. Helena Residents For Responsible Growth, known as SHRFRGs or Shur Frogs.

Nevero recused herself from council discussions of the Hunter project because she lived nearby, but concerns about the proposal weighed heavily over much of the council’s business, including the city's general plan update. On the advice of its attorneys, the council abandoned plans to rezone the Hunter property and impose new restrictions on development within the floodplain.

The rezoning wouldn’t have affected the Hunter project because city planners had already deemed the project’s application complete in March 2011. That limited the amount of additional detail the city could ask the applicants for. It also meant the project had to be evaluated based in the zoning, development and General Plan standards that were in place as of March 2011.

Property owner Dennis Hunter sued St. Helena in 2012 amid a dispute over a 2008 land swap in which the city secured a piece of his property it needed to build the levee. The lawsuit claimed the city had failed to create building pads on Hunter’s remaining property during construction of the levee.

The city paid Hunter $325,000 to settle the suit and received smaller settlements from its own legal and engineering firms that had helped negotiate and design the complicated agreement.

The Hunter project made halting progress over the next decade. Its first environmental study was developed at the applicant’s expense, released in 2012, and updated in 2013.

The applicants asked for a delay on the eve of a major hearing in November 2013, and over the next few years city officials accused the applicants of stalling by not paying for additional environmental review.

When things seemed to be back on track in 2017, the consultants who’d compiled the 2012 EIR said they weren’t willing to do any more work on it. Much of the data was outdated by then, so the city hired another consultant to write a new EIR — again at the applicants’ expense.

The next draft environmental paper was released in 2021, followed by a final report last October that incorporated public comments and consultants’ responses to those comments.

On Feb. 7, the city Planning Commission recommended that the council approve the tentative map and certify the EIR, setting the stage for Monday’s council hearing.

If you go St. Helena City Council meeting Monday, 6 p.m. Vintage Hall, St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave. Video: A livestream will be available on the city of St. Helena's YouTube page.

There are more million-dollar homes in the U.S. than ever before. But can Americans afford them? There are more million-dollar homes in the U.S. than ever before. But can Americans afford them? A Growing Number of Million-Dollar Homes Where Are the Most Million-Dollar Homes? Who Can Afford a Million-Dollar Home? Discrepancies Between the Proportion of Million-Dollar Homes and High-Earning Households Expect the Share of Million-Dollar Homes to Continue Growing