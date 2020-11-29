Long-running Christmas tree lot returns to Napa amid ownership change, pandemic

With new ownership and a new location, and surrounded by the new reality of a pandemic, a Christmas tree lot is nonetheless offering an island of holiday normality in Napa.
Since opening Nov. 21 outside the Napa Elks lodge at 2840 Soscol Ave., Steve’s Trees has attracted residents searching for silver tips, Douglas firs, Nordmann firs and other greenery to deck their halls. As in Christmastimes past, Napans have flocked to the lot as the Thanksgiving weekend segued into the holiday season – albeit a season that many will mark without visiting family and friends.
Overseeing the tree emporium’s 35th season are new owners Thomas Dawson and Betty Rollins, longtime Christmas tree sellers in Marin County who acquired the Napa business from its founder Steve Arampatzis earlier this year.
“One day we were talking, and he was talking about retiring to South Dakota,” said Dawson, who previously purchased some trees from the Napa lot to offer at his own business, Don’s Trees of Novato, which he has run for 39 years. “So in January I took over, purchased (Steve’s) right from him, right before the pandemic – great timing!” he recalled with a chuckle Sunday afternoon.
The coronavirus crisis made for a tree-selling season unlike any Dawson has experienced since entering the business as a 13-year-old working at an uncle’s lot.
With its former home at the Napa Valley Expo partly occupied by a COVID-19 drive-through testing center, Steve’s Trees moved its operations to the parking lot of Elks Lodge 832, where Dawson is a member. Face masks, gloves and social distancing signage cost him about $2,000, and markers on the grounds remind patrons to cover their faces and keep at least 6 feet away from other household groups.
Despite the pandemic-era conditions, Dawson said Steve’s Trees was able to stock about 2,800 trees for this season to meet what he called surprisingly strong demand.
“So far, so good – we’ve been busy,” he said under a canopied area stocked with aromatic wreaths up to 5 ½ feet wide. On opening day, he added, “I had people waiting for us to open the gate; I even had people call in two weeks before we opened, because that’s how eager people are because of COVID.”
Support Local Journalism
Lower demand for taller trees favored by businesses – some of them closed or with fewer occupants due to work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic – have been offset strong interest in smaller household trees, according to Dawson, who speculated that some trees are being downsized to match smaller family gatherings this holiday season. “I’ve seen a lot of the little trees go out – they don’t have family (visiting) this year, but they still want a tree,” he said.
The ritual of adorning the family home appeared to carry as much meaning as in a normal year, if not more, for some tree shoppers on Sunday.
“It’s always important to us – I think it’ll be on par with how it always is,” said Allison von Fange as she strolled the lanes of firs with her husband, Sam, and their young sons Weston and Jace.
Another couple at the Napa lot was searching for a tree short in stature, but that would become long on decoration – partly to boost their mood after a trying year.
With family visits put on hold and after months of working from home, “I wanted us to go all-out on decorating, because having some Christmas cheer is going to get me through the season,” said Finley Baba of Napa. “We’re going to get a real tree this season and do some Christmas lights today. I love the smell of the trees, so having that smell at home will make me feel so much better,” she said.
VIDEO: DEMAND FOR REAL CHRISTMAS TREES UP DURING PANDEMIC
PHOTOS: FACES AND PLACES, NOV. 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
Photos: Faces and Places, November 29
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.