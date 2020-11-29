Long-running Christmas tree lot returns to Napa amid ownership change, pandemic

With its former home at the Napa Valley Expo partly occupied by a COVID-19 drive-through testing center, Steve’s Trees moved its operations to the parking lot of Elks Lodge 832, where Dawson is a member. Face masks, gloves and social distancing signage cost him about $2,000, and markers on the grounds remind patrons to cover their faces and keep at least 6 feet away from other household groups.

Despite the pandemic-era conditions, Dawson said Steve’s Trees was able to stock about 2,800 trees for this season to meet what he called surprisingly strong demand.

“So far, so good – we’ve been busy,” he said under a canopied area stocked with aromatic wreaths up to 5 ½ feet wide. On opening day, he added, “I had people waiting for us to open the gate; I even had people call in two weeks before we opened, because that’s how eager people are because of COVID.”

Lower demand for taller trees favored by businesses – some of them closed or with fewer occupants due to work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic – have been offset strong interest in smaller household trees, according to Dawson, who speculated that some trees are being downsized to match smaller family gatherings this holiday season. “I’ve seen a lot of the little trees go out – they don’t have family (visiting) this year, but they still want a tree,” he said.