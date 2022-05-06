Long-time representatives running to re-take new congressional and assembly districts

The congressional and assembly districts that encompass Napa County have both changed as a result of redistricting, and primary elections will be held for both seats on June 7.

Rep. Mike Thompson and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry — both of whom have won multiple past elections by large margins and have held onto their seats for years — are both running again to secure those two seats. Both officials, as in past years, have handily out-funded their competitors.

For example, Thompson has raised about $1.25 million since Jan. 1 2021, while Andrew Engdahl, a Democratic competitor and next-highest fundraiser in the race, has raised about $11,000 over that same period.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, currently represents the 5th District, and is running to represent the newly created 4th District. All of Napa County remains in the new district, which also includes all of Lake County, most of Yolo County, the Vacaville, Dixon and Rio Vista areas of Solano County, and Santa Rosa as well as much of the wine region of Sonoma County.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa is no longer in the same district as Benicia, Vallejo and parts of northern Contra Costa County, however, as a result of the change.

Thompson said in an interview that it’s always difficult to lose an area he’s been building relationships in for years, but that he’s happy to be representing parts of Yolo and Solano he previously represented in the California State Senate over 20 years ago.

Thompson’s been a U.S. Representative since 1999.

“I was born, grew up and still live in our district,” Thompson said. “I’ve lived here my entire life, and I have built great working relationships with folks from one end to the district to the next, and I have a good record of serving the area. I’m pretty tied-in locally, especially in Napa.”

Thompson highlighted work he did on the House Committee on Ways and Means to write COVID-19 relief legislation to provide aid to businesses, schools and local governments in the midst of the pandemic.

Thompson also highlighted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by congress late last year, which he said would add 2 million jobs a year for the next 10 years and is providing resources for fire prevention, clean water, electrical vehicle charging stations, expansion of broadband and more.

Thompson’s competitors in the June 7 primary include one Democratic Party opponent, three Republican Party opponents and one independent opponent. Under California’s top-two primary system, the top two vote-getters in the June 7 election will advance to a Nov. 8 general election.

Matt Brock, one of the Republican opponents, grew up in Solano County and is now a Vacaville resident. He worked for the Solano Irrigation District for 13 years, and currently works as an operations and maintenance supervisor for the Contra Costa Water District. He said he decided to run for the 4th District in part because he’s gained knowledge about water systems and built relationships with Solano County farmers through his work.

“I did groundwater sustainability, Ag water distribution, drinking water distribution and then we did Lake Berryessa operations,” Brock said. “So I kind of had good relationships with a lot of the farmers out here in Solano County, and then I knew a lot of the water legislation and a lot of the water policy that was being looked at.”

Brock, a parent of two kids, said he was also motivated to run because of COVID-19 restrictions in public schools, as well as COVID-19 restrictions that shut down local businesses during the early stages of the pandemic.

Brock also said he thinks the ideas of the Democratic Party haven’t been working in California.

“I think just it’s time for a change,” Brock said. “California was once Republican and some new ideas, not necessarily Republican only, but with some new ideas I think it’s got a chance to be what it used to be.”

Brock said he wouldn’t have run unless he expected he would at least make the primary. Thompson’s held a congressional seat for a long time, he said, but people shouldn’t underestimate how the new district changes things. Brock expects that Thompson, should he win the race, will win by a smaller margin than in past years.

The other two Republican candidates, Scott Giblin and Jimih Jones, didn’t respond to requests for comment by press time. Giblin previously ran against Thompson for the 5th District seat in 2020, and secured 20.2% of the vote in the primary and 23.9% of the vote in the general election.

Andrew Engdahl, the Democratic opponent, said he’s primarily focused on trying to unite the country because he thinks there’s too much political division. His big platform issues are solving climate change through sustainability and renewable energy, improving civil and digital rights, and reforming the country’s criminal justice system.

Engdahl said he doesn’t necessarily expect to unseat Thompson this year, but he’s focused on trying to get enough votes to make it to the general election, which he said would give residents “a real choice to make.”

If he loses in this election, he’ll definitely try again in 2024, he said.

“I want to position myself as a worthy successor that can be the leader we need for the next generation,” Engdahl said.

Jason Kishineff, the independent candidate, is an American Canyon resident who secured 3.6% of the vote when running against Thompson in 2018, and 2.7% of the vote in 2020.

Kishineff said his platform is focused on opposing war and wanting to reform the U.S. policing system. He added that he supports a national healthcare system, tuition-free college, forgiving student debt, and a universal basic income program.

“I think that our country, really most of the world, has become poorer and poorer over the last 42 years or so, maybe a little bit longer, as the rich have gotten richer and richer,” Kishineff said. “Even though whatever administration is in our government gives lip service on the stock market numbers, everybody’s getting poorer.”

Kishineff also said the U.S. needs to move to 100% renewable energy as soon as possible, and needs election reform to take corporate money out to the political system.

Kishineff said he’s hopeful he’s going to make it through the primary this year, which he said would give a bigger platform and potentially more support.

“I’m not looking past this election now,” Kishineff said. “But I can tell you, I’ve been doing this for five years now and people know who I am. They call me, you know, they say, ‘you’re Mike Thompsons’s gadfly.’ So I know that he knows if he strays too far to the right, then I’m going to call him on it and so I think I at least keep him somewhat honest.”

Assembly

The 4th California Assembly District — which contains all of Napa, Yolo, Lake and Colusa counties, and a portion of Sonoma County — has been represented by Cecelia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, since 2016.

The assembly district map was also redrawn last year; the district now includes all of Colusa and Yolo counties, and lost some of Sonoma and Solano counties.

Bryan Pritchard, a winemaker from St. Helena running as a Republican candidate, is Aguiar-Curry’s sole opponent for the seat.

Aguiar-Curry said she’s running again because she feels there’s more work to do in helping the needs of rural and small communities be recognized at the state level.

“When I began this quest in 2015 for the 2016 election, I knew that the rural and small communities were not being represented here at the capital,” Aguiar-Curry said. “And I have worked diligently to make sure my colleagues from urban areas knew the trials and tribulations and the challenges and opportunities in our rural communities. I started looking down that track and I still need to do more work.”

Curry highlighted recent state bills to bring broadband internet infrastructure to under-connected areas as a major focus of hers, and said she wants to continue to make sure broadband is implemented throughout the state within the next few years.

There’s not a place that the importance of a strong internet connection doesn’t touch, she said.

Curry also spoke to the large size and wide diversity of the district, and said trying to identify the problems of her constituents and deliver solutions is highly rewarding.

“It’s a very diverse area,” Curry said. “I go from the very progressive area of Davis with the students to very conservative areas, and I think we’ve got to work both sides of the aisle in this job. I don’t like pitting one over the other; I just like to get the work done, find out what the issues are, be a good listener and deliver.”

Pritchard, who grew up in Michigan and moved to California eight years ago, said his primary motivation for running is his children. He said he feels like California is headed in the wrong direction, and pointed to California’s regulations, education system, wildfires and drought as reasons why.

“People are leaving, businesses are leaving, and the climate to raise a family in California affordably, economically and safely is changing,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said the state needs to do a better job of preventing forest fires and improve the state’s water infrastructure to support water storage and recycling.

He added that he plans to bring problem solving to the state assembly that only someone who owns a small business is capable of doing, and that he would want to loosen up regulations on small businesses.

And he spoke of wanting to reduce the influence of teachers unions and other employee unions on the state government, and said the state should be stricter on crime.

“The way I’m looking at the race, it’s not necessary right verses left, it’s right versus wrong, and the direction of the state is wrong,” Pritchard said.

Uncontested seats

Several other candidates for elected officer are uncontested in the June 7 election. That includes County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, Napa County Assessor-Clerk-Recorder John Tuteur, Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze, District Attorney Allison Haley and Treasurer-Tax Collector Robert Minahen.

Napa Superior Court Judges Joseph Solga and Mark Boessenecker, respectively running for seat one and seat two on the court, also face no opposition.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.