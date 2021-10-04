Longtime local Fil-Am club gets shot in the arm

“Everything is on hold because of the pandemic,” he said. “This year we have a lantern-making event for everybody in the community -- not just Filipinos – and we will be doing caroling as a fundraiser during the holiday season, going to people’s houses. And by next summer, we hope to bring a Filipino festival to American Canyon. Something like (Vallejo’s annual) Pista Sa Nayon. We’ve helped with that every year. It’s not a competition. We just want one to call our own.”

Oro has been a group member since 2017.

“I joined because I’m a Filipino American living in American Canyon, and I saw the group doing social and community events and I thought it would be nice to be involved,” he said. “If there’s a focus, I would say, for Anthony and his team, and why I joined, to encourage younger people to join and rejuvenate the club. Like anything else there’s an opportunity to carry it forward. But, this mix of social and community service revolving around the shared Filipino American experience is important to share with the broader community”

Because America is a melting pot of many cultures, we should understand and celebrate them all, Oro said.