Longtime local Fil-Am club gets shot in the arm

An American Canyon-based Filipino American social club recently got an infusion of younger blood, new leadership and a slightly expanded mission, when it joined forces with a smaller local group, members and group officials said.
Everybody seems to be happy with the new arrangements, according to Elmer Andrei Manaid, the new president of the Fil-Am Association of American Canyon.
“You do not have to be Filipino to join. In fact, we have many non-Filipino members,” he said. “You don’t have to live in American Canyon, either. An interest in the culture is the only requirement.”
The group gathers in Manaid’s Broadway Street office for formal meetings, but at various sites around town for other events, he said.
“We have had dinner dances for fundraisers and we work with the American Canyon Parks and Recreation Department and often use their facilities for events,” he said.
The organization’s main goal, he said, was and is to “pass on our culture -- not just to our youth, but to the community -- to promote awareness of Filipino culture to the larger community.”
Also known as Fil-Am of American Canyon, the group was founded in the late 1990s and became a 501c3 in 2002. The three founding members -- Nick Estupin, Danny Maguit and Milan Bautista – “decided that a community organization was needed because Filipinos were pouring in from Vallejo,” Manaid said.
An early group member, Anthony Quicho took over the reins some 15 years ago, only recently, gratefully turning them over to Manaid, Quicho said.
“I was first vice president and then president,” he said. “It started as a social club among friends in the Filipino-American community and evolved to include service. At first, we had dinner dances, camping trips, and picnics. But we evolved into a community service organization and became a 501c3 nonprofit doing service here and in the Philippines, mostly to raise funds for typhoon and earthquake relief. Also here, with the Napa Valley fires.”
After so many years at the organization’s helm, Quicho said he was in the market for a replacement, when Manaid’s group appeared on his radar.
“Elmer’s group was a smaller group, and I’d been looking for someone to take over as president because I’d been traveling since I retired and things had slowed down, as most of us were elderly and retired and we needed new blood, so this was perfect,” he said.
Called Barangay, which loosely translates to “neighborhood,” according to American Canyon City Councilman and club member David Oro, Manaid’s organization was “a small, informal group that decided to do something for the community,” Manaid said. “We felt there needed to be a change. Our goal is to bring a Filipino festival to American Canyon.”
Quicho got wind of Manaid’s group at a rally against Asian hate, and approached him with a proposition, both men said.
“He proposed to have us come into Fil-Am,” Manaid said. “He was tired of being the president and so we merged our groups. This happened officially, this past July.”
That’s when Manaid took over the group’s leadership, they said.
“The focus didn’t really change,” Guicho said. “We were founded in 2001 or 2002, and during the first 10 years, we were really active in the community; especially with the Fourth of July parade, adopting the Highway 29 and interviewing candidates for election, though we are non-political and non-religious and don’t endorse candidates.”
These days, Fil-Am of AmCan’s main focus is to create a large, annual Filipino festival in American Canyon, though members still engage in other community activities, Manaid said
“We are a community-based organization that promotes the Filipino culture in our larger community,” he said. “But also we help the Philippines during typhoon season with donations. And we also provide scholarships for college students.”
Last July, the group awarded four $2,000 scholarships, and the hope is that more things can happen as the pandemic freeze thaws out, Manaid said.
“Everything is on hold because of the pandemic,” he said. “This year we have a lantern-making event for everybody in the community -- not just Filipinos – and we will be doing caroling as a fundraiser during the holiday season, going to people’s houses. And by next summer, we hope to bring a Filipino festival to American Canyon. Something like (Vallejo’s annual) Pista Sa Nayon. We’ve helped with that every year. It’s not a competition. We just want one to call our own.”
Oro has been a group member since 2017.
“I joined because I’m a Filipino American living in American Canyon, and I saw the group doing social and community events and I thought it would be nice to be involved,” he said. “If there’s a focus, I would say, for Anthony and his team, and why I joined, to encourage younger people to join and rejuvenate the club. Like anything else there’s an opportunity to carry it forward. But, this mix of social and community service revolving around the shared Filipino American experience is important to share with the broader community”
Because America is a melting pot of many cultures, we should understand and celebrate them all, Oro said.
“Celebrating and sharing all our cultures and histories are an important part of our shared experience,” he said. “Meeting new people and learning about the different experiences members have had as a Filipino American – the various paths getting here -- whether we immigrated, were adopted or were born in America. Each perspective is invaluable. It helps foster an understanding of the shared experience of being American; what it means to be American, and how you don’t have to give up your history to do that, but rather that groups like Fil-Am American Canyon lead to better acceptance of the communities they represent.”
For more information or to get involved, contact (707) 246-3412, or andrei@wellness-sls.com.