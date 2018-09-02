Chris Burditt looks back on his long career teaching mathematics at Napa Valley College as helping career-minded students to become more confident with data and algorithms.
“I believe that if you had a problem with math, it’s probably a problem with the teaching you had years ago, rather than your real ability,” said Burditt, who started teaching at NVC 50 years ago this fall.
Burditt was recently honored during a Napa Valley College Foundation luncheon for his decades of teaching at the college and his contributions to the Foundation.
Retiring from full-time teaching in 2003, he continues to support the Napa Valley College Foundation and recently provided the first half of a $50,000 unrestricted matching grant to support Foundation activities. He also supports District Auxiliary Services at NVC.
“In the past I learned to save. Now I have something to share. I want to give students recognition for accomplishing something special, beyond what a letter grade provides. The Napa Valley College Foundation is my favorite charity. I give through my Schwab Charitable account and QCD’s (direct IRA distributions to charity).”
“Throughout the years I learned that gratitude is really the most important reaction to life. Being grateful for what I have is what inspires me to give back, through the Foundation. Former students of mine are now supporting the Foundation. There is no greater feeling than making a difference in the lives of others.”
“There is nothing we’re doing in math that you can’t do,” says Burditt, who uses M&Ms to teach statistics. “If you start experiencing success in math, it snowballs. I try to create early successes and a supportive place to learn.”
Burditt grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, during its heyday when 150,000 residents enjoyed economic prosperity and excellent public schools, thanks largely to the auto industry. Then he watched the town shrink to 70,000 as union jobs moved out of state and jobs became more automated.
He credits his seventh-grade math teacher Ruby Gibbs for inspiring him to choose a career in mathematics, his 12th grade teacher Donald McPhee for teaching him trigonometry and pre-calculus, and his Arthur Hill High School journalism teacher Mattie Crump for teaching him how to write.
Although he did well in high school, he wasn’t well-informed about scholarships and applying to college.
“My mother and I were struggling financially. She made $30 a week and paid $10 a week in rent.”
She knew about hard work—she had assembled machine guns during WWII. She emphasized how important attending college was for her son.
Then Mattie Crump recruited him to work on the school newspaper, and sent him to a one-week workshop for journalism students at the University of Michigan before his senior year.
Since he had that experience living at the University of Michigan, he applied there. He accepted $50 from his older brother Byron to pay the application fee. He repaid his brother when he won the door prize at his high school’s senior party – a $50 bill. In the spring he applied for a four-year tuition scholarship to Michigan and got it.
“When I got good grades in the fall of my freshman year, Michigan gave me more financial support beyond the tuition fees,” he recalls. “Michigan showed a belief in my ability to succeed. I’ve never forgotten that.”
After graduating in 1967 and doing student teaching, he refocused his teaching interest to community colleges. That required a Master’s degree. Following studies at Michigan, he began searching for community college work in California in 1969.
“Nobody wanted to hire me,” he said.
“So I joined a program at Cal for new community college teachers. Luckily Napa Valley College wanted me for the one-year internship. I interviewed with President George Clark at his residence, the Ink House.”
Chris also earned his doctorate in 1973 from Cal and later taught mathematics for the U.S. State Department’s Fulbright Program in England and Mexico. He won the NVC Foundation’s McPherson Distinguished Teaching award in 1989.
“My favorite courses are statistics and general math,” he said. “Students never ask, ‘What is this good for?’ ”