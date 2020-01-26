Jim V. Jones spent the past 52 years working in Napa as an attorney, successfully helping tens of thousands of clients navigate a wide variety of legal dilemmas.
Ironically, it’s a career that almost never came to be.
“I originally abhorred the idea of being a lawyer,” Jones admitted in an interview last week.
As a young man, whenever the idea of such a job came up, Jones’ reaction was “What? And be responsible for all the nitpicking language in some 35-page contract? Give me a break.”
“I really wanted a career in politics,” he said. “I thought the best way to do that would be to develop a law firm so I’d have something to fall back on.”
Jones did serve on the Napa City Council from 1972 to 1976. Unfortunately, his political career did not take off as he hoped it would.
More than five decades later, Jones is about to make another life change. On Jan. 31, the attorney will take down his shingle and close his longtime Napa-based legal practice.
“It’s been particularly gratifying to me to be able to counsel people across a broad range of issues,” said Jones. “But I’m so anxious to get my real life back.”
Notably, his next career will also involve helping people: Jones wants to build affordable housing in Napa.
Jones was known as an “old fashioned” attorney and one of the last general practitioners in the area.
“I grew up doing it all,” he said. Back in the late 60s, when he first started out, it was not uncommon for small law offices to handle a wide variety of legal matters.
“I was doing criminal law, family, corporate, estate planning and workers compensation and bankruptcy. There wasn’t much, except for patent work, that I didn’t do,” he said. Cases came in and “I kept taking them.”
Over those years, he’s worked on some memorable cases, Jones said. Many he can’t discuss for confidentiality reasons, but others became public.
In 1969 he had a case that went to the state Supreme Court, called Roads vs Superior court. “It defined the law of self-defense in your own home and was the first time a murder indictment had ever been thrown out in the history of California,” he said.
That case involved some people who broke into his client’s home in Siskiyou County. “They kept advancing,” and after being warned by the homeowner, the resident got his pistol and he shot the intruders. The killing was later ruled justifiable homicide, said Jones.
Jones also had a case that redefined the law of arson, which hadn’t been changed since the 1870s. In either the late 80s or early 90s, a Napa building had been vandalized by some kids and some furniture was lit on fire. Part of the building was marble and the fire that resulted in the building caused some damage to the marble but the entire law of arson had been based on wood, said Jones.
“It had never been updated.” That case went to the court of appeal where the court redefined the law of arson.
Jones said he’s proud to have served on many boards of local nonprofits including CanV, the Salvation Army and the Boy Scouts of America Mt. Diablo Silverado Council, a president of the Corporation of First Presbyterian Church and past lieutenant governor of Kiwanis.
He very much enjoyed his tenure on the Napa City Council. Back in the 70s, “there were so many things going on,” specifically regarding land use issues and housing density. Meetings were covered by TV news stations and could last until 1 or 2 in the morning. “It was harum-scarum,” he recalled.
“One thing we did that gets very little attention nowadays is we adopted the residential urban limit line” that defined the city’s boundaries. “Without that I doubt the ag preserve could have withstood the pressure of the city metastasizing,” said Jones. “It was a big deal at the time.”
He would have liked to return to the council but in later years he moved outside the city boundaries. To his disappointment, other campaigns for positions including Napa Valley College Board of Trustees and the County Board of Supervisors were not successful.
His legal career certainly kept him occupied.
“I’ve enjoyed the intensity and variety of practice we’ve had,” said Jones. As one of his secretaries once observed: “Today is never like yesterday. You never know what’s coming through the door.”
Napa’s legal community has also changed over the past 50 years. Today’s bar association is many times larger than it was when Jones first opened his business. In the late 60s, “we probably had 35 active lawyers” in Napa County. “Now we have hundreds. It used to be everybody knew everybody. Our duties were to our clients,” but “we always tried to look out for one another.”
Today, “there are so many more lawyers involved but I think there’s still an attitude where the attorneys try to be respectful towards each other.”
It can be “a very, very difficult life,” he admitted.
“I have five children and none of them are attorneys,” said Jones. “And that is to some extent at my counseling.”
A legal career "can be all consuming,” he said.
“For the past several years I’ve been in court every day. I’ve been working nights and weekends under intense pressure. Some of it I’ve brought on myself. I do a lot of free legal work” for selected nonprofits. “There’s always something going on.”
Would it do it all again? “I would say yes. Despite the toll that it takes on one’s family -- a serious toll.”
He regrets “the time I’ve not been able to devote to family,” he said.
What about other challenges like the Great Recession and other economic downturns?
Fortunately, because of the depth of his practice, he was little affected, said Jones.
In fact, “In earlier recessions I had a lot of bankruptcy work which I always found extremely creative because you’re trying to help somebody reestablish their lives. It’s an opportunity to clear the decks and start again. I used to do really creative things to help people get through that process.”
Jones said he always likes to find a “win-win” for both his client and the other party. “It can be difficult. But you’re always trying.”
He sees his legal career as “a lifetime of opportunity to do best I could (and) to be helpful to other people in difficult circumstances.”
Jones said that about a year ago “this light went on,” and he knew it was time to retire.
This past year Jones hired an attorney and other staff to help him wind down the business.
“I’ve got about 13,000 files to close,” he said.
He’ll sell the Craftsman-style house on First Street currently home to his office. Come February, he’ll be free to devote his working hours on the housing he wants to provide to residents.
“I have excellent health,” said Jones. The lawyer just turned 80 but “I do 200 pushups every morning.”
Married to Sandy Jones, he’s also a language hobbyist, having studied Spanish, Russian, German, Italian, Swedish and currently Arabic. “It’s really kind of a kick” to study such languages, said Jones.
He’s eager to dive into doing low income housing projects. In fact, Jones became a licensed manufactured home dealer so he can buy units more affordably. Jones is determined to make a difference.
“I’ve done one,” he said. That low-income housing project is called Pueblo Orchard Townhomes, located at 1540 Pueblo Ave., across the street from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. It has 14 units and is a success, he said.
To Jones, “it is absolutely mind boggling that we have the problem that we do with homelessness. If I personally can do something about that, I’m going to do it. I don’t have to ask anybody or figure out a broader solution. I can stick one finger in the dike.”