Philip Champlin, a fixture of Napa County’s law community for more than half a century first as an attorney and then as a judge, died Friday morning in Napa at age 83.

His death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by Lynne Champlin, his wife of 56 years and a columnist for the Napa Valley Register.

During a 57-year legal career in Napa, Champlin rose from a partnership at a local law practice to a 21-year judgeship in Napa County Superior Court before retiring from the bench in 2000. Within a year, however, he returned to the courtroom – in Napa and numerous other communities around Northern California, where he served as a fill-in judge and oversaw civil cases until retiring for good in November 2021.

Family members and colleagues this week remembered Champlin not only as an accomplished jurist but also as a man who won respect for his service to his adopted home, to community groups and to other judges.

“Throughout the years, his service was characterized by intelligence, courage, courtesy, and grace. His story is a noble one,” former Napa County Superior Judge Scott Snowden, a colleague of Champlin’s, said in a statement released by the court Monday. “The likes of Judge Philip Champlin will not soon pass this way again.”

“When I attempted to compliment him and let him know how special he was to our community, he said, ‘I'm just a soldier in the trenches,’” added retired judge Raymond Guadagni, another colleague of Champlin’s from the Napa court. “That view, however, was not shared by those of us who knew better.”

Champlin described his enduring enthusiasm and reverence for his profession in an interview with the Register shortly before his second and final retirement.

“I enjoy it; being a judge is like being a lawyer — you’re the director of the case, you present it in court," he said in 2021. “As a judge you’re watching, listening and ultimately deciding. You see the panoply of human behavior, the good, the bad and the ugly. And it’s a fascinating profession; every day is different, and every case is different.”

Born in 1939, Champlin, the son of a professor at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, briefly considered a broadcasting career after graduating from Yale University but ultimately went to the UC Berkeley law school.

His change of path ultimately led him, in December 1964, to a city of Napa that was then a quieter, smaller wine country town. The law practice of Frank and John Dunlap hired the young law school graduate for $500 a month as an associate to help with their caseload during John Dunlap’s successful campaign for a state Assembly seat the following year.

Champlin would spend a dozen years at the firm and become a partner there – while also serving as a Yountville town attorney and Napa deputy city attorney – before being appointed in 1978 to Napa’s old municipal court. A year later, he won promotion from then-Gov. Jerry Brown to the Napa County bench.

Some of the cases in which Champlin ultimately took the most pride were those involving young men or teenagers who came before him for sentencing who later straightened out their lives, Lynne Champlin recalled.

“He kind of sized them up, I think, and gave them a bit of a chance,” she said in a Monday interview. “Years later, he had about four or five young men contact him either by letter or a visit who said, ‘Thank you for giving me a second chance in my life.’ And they had all reformed and gone on to college and great careers.”

The Champlins’ son Chris, an Auburn Police officer, remembered his father emphasizing the importance of finding the nuances of truth as a judge.

“There's this version, and then there’s this version, and your job as a judge is to find that center where the truth lies in that touch of gray, to quote a little Grateful Dead,” he recalled his father saying. “There's always that touch of gray going down the middle, and that was his job as a judge to come to what the correct and reasonable truth is, because you're getting two sides and your job was to try to find what’s in the middle.”

Perhaps few of the cases the judge heard exemplified that principle more than the trial of Bob Edwards, an 81-year-old Calistogan whose 79-year-old wife Muriel had been left incapacitated by a severe stroke. In May 1989, Edwards, who had promised never to put his wife in a group home despite the physical toll of caring for her, was arrested on suspicion of murder after covering Muriel’s face with plastic wrap, according to Guadagni’s 2022 book “Napa Valley Case Files: Justice in Wine Country.”

However, Champlin – who heard the April 1991 trial singlehanded without a jury – heeded defense lawyers’ contention that Edwards had ended his wife’s life not from malice but out of fear that he could no longer care for her, and had acted with his judgment impaired by sleep deprivation brought on by looking after Muriel around the clock.

The judge convicted Edwards not of murder but of voluntary manslaughter, sentencing him to a year of community service. Edwards died of cancer that July, less than 2 ½ months after the sentencing.

Guadagni, on Monday, also credited Champlin with helping to modernize much of the Napa court’s daily business during his two-decade tenure – including pushing for changes that have allowed about 90% civil cases to be resolved in less than a year, saving litigants time and money by having judges schedule regular “case management conferences” to keep cases on track.

Champlin stepped down as a county judge in 2000 and spent half a year traveling the U.S. in a motor home with his wife, but soon felt the pull of the courtroom again. “It was always in my mind that I had something to offer, and that I was too young to stop working,” he told the Register in 2021.

In 2001, Champlin followed the path of other retired jurists when he joined the state-funded Temporary Assigned Judges Program, which fills vacancies in county courts that result from illness, scheduling clashes, or judge withdrawals due to conflicts of interest.

During his final years on the bench and into his early 80s, Champlin continued to preside over Napa County conferences over civil cases such as business and real estate disputes, personal injury complaints, and insurance cases arising from the North Bay’s 2017 and 2020 wildfires.

Champlin’s service also extended beyond the courthouse, including a decade as a Napa Valley College trustee, the presidency of a local Boy Scouts council, and work in the local Rotary club. In his spare time be became an avid hunter and a rider of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible he had restored to showroom condition was a regular highlight of the Father’s Day Invitational Auto Show in Yountville.

At all times, Champlin retained an ability to connect and empathize with people from all walks of life, his wife remembered Monday.

“The one thing you liked about him was that he could sit and talk to some guys at the fishing pier, or address a group of CEOs,” Lynne Champlin said Monday. “And he could speak with anyone at any time, and I knew he was intelligent, but he was so down-to-earth.”

In addition to his wife and son, Champlin is survived by a daughter, Catherine, as well as four grandchildren.

