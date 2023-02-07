The cartoon character with a big nose and (and martini) peeking over a green door has stood watch over Napa’s Green Door bar for more than 61 years.

But after the death of its most recent owner, some worried it might be the last call for this well-known "dive" bar.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Not if Greg Medow has anything to do with it.

As of Jan. 18, Medow, 51, is the new owner of the Green Door bar and property at 2955 Solano Ave.

“I've always had a place in my heart for Napa,” Medow said, who declared himself “ honored” to take over a business with such a deep history in the community.

Medow said his goal is to “preserve the heart and soul of the Green Door,” as well as the memory of former owner Darrell Bressler.

“Yes, there will be some changes” at the bar, but preservation will be his “guiding light,” he wrote in a sign that was posted to the bar door.

Decade upon decade of Napa workers and locals have made the Green Door “their” bar.

Napans Harold L. and Rose Marie Smith first opened the Green Door Cocktail Lounge back in 1961, according to Register reports. Portraits of the Smiths remain hanging on the wall at the bar today. Back then, the bar address was still 1139 Solano Ave.

By 1983, the Green Door was owned by Arthur Ciambetti. In September 1992 the Green Door was sold again, this time to Bressler, a Napan. According to his son Matthew, Bressler worked for the state firefighting agency now known as Cal Fire and retired in 1995. He and his longtime companion Barbara Hanson ran and managed the bar.

Matthew Bressler said his father died in November 2021. Bressler, who lives in Pennsylvania, said his siblings work in other industries or live in other areas and were not able to take over the business.

Napa’s Green Door bar: just the facts Established: 1961. Location: 2955 Solano Ave. (formerly 1139 Solano Ave.) Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Draft beer: $3.75 and $4. On tap: Budweiser, Coors Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Lost Coast. Busiest night: Friday. Payments accepted: Cash only. Square feet: 1,924. Bar seats: 19. Table seats: 19. Parking spaces: 22. Jukebox: digital. Entertainment: California Lottery, Golden Tee golf, etc. Food: vending machine snacks, taco truck on Solano Avenue. Bathrooms: Separate men’s and women’s bathrooms. Renovations planned. Pay phone: to be reconnected. Business name inspiration: (possibly) brothel of unknown location. Past owners: Harold L. and Rose Marie Smith, Arthur Ciambetti, Darrell Bressler. Current owner: Greg Medow of Marin County. Most recently sold: Jan. 18, 2023. Property list price: $1.63 million. Property sold price: $1.35 million.

The family chose Medow because “he’s trying to maintain the original feel and character” of the Green Door, said Bressler.

“Napa’s been gentrifying over the years, and we wanted to keep a place for the locals,” he said.“That was important to my dad and us. We felt obligated to keep that part of his legacy alive.”

Medow, who is originally from New York but now lives in Marin County, isn’t new to the hospitality industry. He previously owned several different bars and restaurants, said the entrepreneur. In addition to the Green Door he also owns another ‘dive’ bar in San Francisco called Flanahan’s Pub.

A real estate listing for the Napa bar and property caught his attention, Medow said.

“I walked in and I loved it,” he said. “I immediately started talking to a couple of customers and we hit it off.”

Plus, “I've got two young boys and it's sort of a nice dream,” to one day pass such a business on to them.

Medow said he won’t be an absentee owner — he plans on being in Napa three or four days a week.

The Green Door is a little bit like a time capsule or “throwback” to an earlier era, when life was less complicated, according to Medow.

“We live in the world of cellphones and instantaneous gratification,” he said. At the Green Door, you can put down your phone “and have a conversation.”

The bar “is a safe place, where everybody knows everybody. And a place where you can be yourself.”

Patty Heath, 75, has worked at the Green Door for 17 years.

“The atmosphere is very working-class, so to speak,” said Heath. “Everyday people, you know. We're more like a family than a bar.”

Heath said that when she heard that Medow didn’t plan on making big changes to the bar, “I said, ‘Well, you got my vote.’”

Medow said during the day, the bar is home to an older roster of regulars. After 5 p.m., “you get younger kids and people who work in the wine industry.”

Josh Cavagnaro, 31, stopped by the Green Door on Monday after his work shift.

“These bars are a dying breed in Napa,” he said. Besides the Green Door, Stone's Sports Bar & Lounge in the Riverpark Shopping Center may be the only other standalone "dive bar" in the town.

That authenticity is the key, he said. Dive bars like the Green Door “should be celebrated,” said Cavagnaro. They are the “last remnants of what bars used to be in Napa."

Boone Potgeter, age 67, is another regular at the Green Door.

“I’ve been coming here close to 30 years,” said Potgeter on Monday. He usually occupies a bar stool from about 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., daily.

“It’s the only bar I will go to,” he noted.

He was also pleased to hear that Medow doesn’t plan major changes for the bar.

“I didn’t want it to be turned into a kid’s nightclub or a place for the tourists,” he said. “I don’t want new people coming here. I like it the way it is.”

Medow said he feels “a responsibility to honor” the legacy of the Green Door.

At the same time, he may add or change a few things, such as darts, different drink-themed events, or gatherings or collaborations with food trucks.

“I've been also thinking of making the room a little more comfy, with maybe some banquette seating" and maybe updating the lighting, said Medow. Also on his list: fixing the Green Door pay phone.

Medow also knows that he can’t please everyone. “There’s no lack of opinions,” and he fully expects to hear what people do, and don’t like, at the Green Door.

But he's ready for the challenge.

“The future really is exciting,” Medow said.

PHOTOS: Dive into the Green Door Green Door 5 Green Door 6 Napa's Green Door bar 1969 The Green Door, Jim Knudsen and Darrell Bressler Green Door 7 Green Door 8 Green Door 9 Green Door 4 Green Door 10 Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Green Door 1 Green Door 11 Green Door 12 Green Door 13 Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Napa's Green Door bar Green Door 2 Green Door 3 Green Door 14