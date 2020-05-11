Longtime Napa family sells immigrant homestead for low income housing

“My father had a deep respect for all those who contributed to the success of the valley, and recognized the value of hard labor,” said Ream.

“He once took us to pick peas for the day. We earned next to nothing but, even as kids, I remember how sore I felt afterwards. It left a lasting impression on me.”

Her mother, Doris, “sacrificed a great deal to support our family,” she wrote.

My father had a stroke 14 years ago, and she remained his primary care giver throughout the remainder of his life.

Barbara Ream said her dad would frequently return to his childhood home on Shetler Ave to work on the property and visit with her aunt Mary.

The family house, less than 800 square feet, includes three tiny bedrooms, a small living room, an even smaller dining area and one bathroom. Two girls and two boys, including Adelbert, were raised in the home, said Barbara Ream. During the hot summer months the family would eat their meals in the cellar area, where it was cooler.

“This was a place of peace for him until he passed,” she said.