Longtime Napa hairdresser closes shop to fight brain tumors

The shop became a social hub, as much for the clients as it did for her mother, said Jodi.

“That was her refuge,” said Jodi. Some of Kathleen’s clients had been with her for 40 years. Some were into their 90s.

Echoing Jodi’s days as a youngster at the salon, when Jodi became a parent, her daughter Clair came to work with grandma, just like Jodi had.

Unlike her mother, Jodi isn’t a hair stylist, she said.

“I had no skill in that,” she said with a laugh. Jodi is a teacher. Her sister Jessica works in the insurance industry.

To be honest, “I like my hair short and I don’t like painting my nails,” admitted Jodi.

But her mother did teach her many valuable life lessons.

“I learned how to take care of people and really listen to people,” something that definitely applies to her career today with the Napa Valley Unified School District.

“I watched her take women that were going through things like chemo or not feeling or looking their best,” said Jodi. “She did their hair, she’d talk to them about their life,” and those ladies would leave feeling better than when they came in, she said.