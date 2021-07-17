Longtime Napa shopping center for sale

“It’s a little funky,” Kimbrough said of the older building, but, “we like it here. We’re comfortable,” and the mall has ample parking, he noted.

If the new owner of the center wants to make improvements, “that’d be awesome,” he said. “We’re open to whatever.”

The newest tenant at the center is Paradise Lost Tattoo Studio and Gallery. The business opened in late May in the former Coliseum sports space.

Aurelio Delgado, the general manager of Paradise Lost, said to date, business has been good.

“Everyone in Napa drives down Jefferson,” he said.

He’s not overly concerned about a possible new landlord.

“Being a new tenant, we can always worry about something, but it’s not in our hands.”

Delgado said he wasn’t surprised at the $3.5 million price.

“Napa is expensive, so it sounds about right.”

Regardless of who ends up buying the center, he had an idea for one improvement.