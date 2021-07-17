Longtime Napa shopping center for sale

Shoe repair, tattoos, bicycles, hair, nails, vitamins, candles and even horoscopes and astrological advice from a psychic.
For years, the shopping center at 2500 Jefferson St. in Napa has been a hub for all this and more.
But you don’t need a tarot card reading to know that change is on the horizon on this block. The mall, located across from Napa High School, is for sale. The asking price? $3.5 million.
Michael C. Holcomb of Strong & Hayden commercial real estate is the listing agent for the center. It’s owned by a family trust called Anderson A L Survivors Trust of Boise, Idaho, according to county records.
According to Holcomb, for the trust members, “it just seemed like a good time,” to sell.
The property includes about 12,000 square feet and is almost 100% leased.
“It’s been maintained pretty well (and) the infrastructure is in pretty good shape,” said Holcomb. About half of the units have been newly remodeled.
Visibility is another selling point, the real estate broker said. “Jefferson is a major thoroughfare in Napa. It’s a good street to invest in.”
Tenant Ana Escalante, owner of Centro Astrologico in the shopping center, said she did not immediately realize the mall had been listed for sale.
It was a bit of a surprise, Escalante said in Spanish. She’s been a tenant in the center for 27 years. She’s so established that her daughter and granddaughter both opened businesses, one offering esthetician services, the other offering hair and nail care, in the same mall.
Centro Astologico offers tarot card readings and energy cleansing sessions. The shop also sells jewelry, statues of saints, crystals, religious items and even “love potions.”
Escalante said she hopes the new owner would want to work with the existing tenants to maintain their spaces and leases.
“I’m open to any improvements,” she said.
Or, maybe she and the other tenants should combine resources and try to buy the center themselves, she thought.
“We could meet to talk about it,” she posited.
Keith Kimbrough, the owner of bicycle store The Hub, is another longtime tenant. His business has been located at 2500 Jefferson St. for about 13 years, but before that, other bike shops operated at the site. And many years ago, before the rest of the mall was built, his shop was home to Chic’s Burgers, recalled Kimbrough. Back then the mall was known as “College Center.”
“It’s a little funky,” Kimbrough said of the older building, but, “we like it here. We’re comfortable,” and the mall has ample parking, he noted.
If the new owner of the center wants to make improvements, “that’d be awesome,” he said. “We’re open to whatever.”
The newest tenant at the center is Paradise Lost Tattoo Studio and Gallery. The business opened in late May in the former Coliseum sports space.
Aurelio Delgado, the general manager of Paradise Lost, said to date, business has been good.
“Everyone in Napa drives down Jefferson,” he said.
He’s not overly concerned about a possible new landlord.
“Being a new tenant, we can always worry about something, but it’s not in our hands.”
Delgado said he wasn’t surprised at the $3.5 million price.
“Napa is expensive, so it sounds about right.”
Regardless of who ends up buying the center, he had an idea for one improvement.
As it is now, customers from businesses on either side of the center use the parking lot “all the time,” he said. Delgado would like to see the customer-only parking enforced.
Other than that, “we’re fine,” he said. “We’re just here to work.”
Holcomb acknowledged that the general area around the center is more of a “hodgepodge” of commercial buildings, “but I believe in Jefferson,” he said.
Holcomb happens to also be a real estate developer. Is the center something that he would consider buying?
Not right now, Holcomb said.
“I’ve got my plate full,” with other projects including the Food City center redevelopment and a beer hall and commercial space under construction on First Street, said Holcomb.
“But it’s a great investment. I imagine someone locally will understand it and take advantage of the opportunity."
Photo flashback: Go back to 1966 with these photos of a well-traveled Napa shopping center on Jefferson Street
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com