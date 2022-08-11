Longtime Napa Valley College Board trustee Michael Baldini won't run for reelection

Longtime Napa Valley College Board trustee Michael Baldini announced Thursday that he will not be running for reelection this November.

“After 20 years I’ve decided not to seek an additional term,” Baldini told the Napa Valley Register. “Not because I don’t enjoy it. It’s been part of my life, most of my adult life actually.”

Baldini currently represents District 5, which covers the Linda Vista and Browns Valley neighborhoods in the city of Napa. Three of the seven trustee districts are up for election on Nov. 8. The nomination period for candidates is set to end on Aug. 12, though the deadline will be extended if incumbents don’t file for election.

Baldini was first elected to the board in 2002. He said he initially filed to run because he thought the incumbent wasn’t running that year. On election night, he went to bed losing, he said, and woke up the next day to find he’d won by a slim majority.

Baldini said he wanted to run for the board in because he’d attended Napa Valley College, and because his father — Tony Baldini, who was vineyard manager for Trefethen Family Vineyards — had a history of serving on local boards. Baldini’s father also was a huge supporter of education despite never going to college, he said, and the Trefethen family was instrumental in supporting the college and education elsewhere.

“I’ve earned two degrees from Napa College and it is an essential part of the community,” Baldini said. “And the college needs the community, certainly, to understand what we offer and what we can do from an educational standpoint, career standpoint and so on and so forth.”

Board trustee Kyle Iverson said Baldini is a great trustee who’s done a lot for the college and Napa community. Iverson added that he’s personally learned a lot from Baldini, and he hopes to see Baldini still be involved with the college in some fashion.

“He definitely was a historian on the board of trustees because he’s been there for so long,” Iverson said. “I was happy to have served with him for the last eight years. And he was instrumental on supporting housing and helping build the viticulture and wine program to where it’s at right now. I think he’s definitely established a legacy and will be remembered by Napa Valley College and myself.”

With Baldini’s decision not to run, Jeni Olsen is the only candidate currently slated to run in the District 5 election. Olsen said she’s grateful to Baldini for serving 20 years on the board.

She said she’s hoping she can bring a fresh perspective to the board, and that the work she’s done with mental health and youth. Olsen is currently prevention director at Mentis — Napa’s Center for Mental Health Services. Olsen in 2017 founded Teens Connect, a nonprofit focused on supporting the mental health and wellness of youth.

“I think something I’m really looking for doing serving on the board is creating a connection between the college and the greater community — the businesses, the nonprofits, the agencies, and creating a greater bridge between our high schools and the college,” Olsen said.

Baldini added that serving on the board is a large responsibility. It takes time and energy to understand what goes on at Napa Valley College, he said, and to figure out how to balance various competing needs.

"It’s not a sitting board by any means," Baldini said. "It’s one that requires and demands engagement. I think we owe that to the community to be engaged."