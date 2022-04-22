Longtime Napa Valley resident "Miss Terri" faces rare brain disease

Her driver’s license and passport officially identify her as “Terri Pohrman” but to anyone who has met this former Napan and small business owner, she’s simply known as Miss Terri.

Miss Terri, now 69, has been a Napa Valley personality for many years.

“I don’t think most people have had my life; with all I’ve done,” she said. “It’s just the best.”

Miss Terri first moved to the Valley in the 1980s and quickly established herself as a go-to stylist for hair and wigs. She owned and ran her own salon/boutique, in various locations, for decades. She also took care of beauty needs at a retirement home.

Along the way, Miss Terri made a run for mayor of Yountville (losing by only 26 votes), helped women with cancer chose and wear wigs, became a dedicated volunteer and a senior care and mobile home park resident advocate. She even acted in a Napa Valley College production of “My Fair Lady."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At other points in her life she’s worked in high end fashion, sold accessories to the movie studios, managed an import export business, and appeared on talk shows including Larry King Live and the Sally Jesse Raphael Show, speaking about transgender identity.

“I’ve had a grand life, I can’t complain,” said Miss Terri.

After living for more than a dozen years in mobile home parks in Napa and American Canyon, Miss Terri moved to a mobile home community in Vallejo.

“I ended up in Vallejo because it’s the only place I could find a mobile home that’s reasonably priced,” she said. “I looked in Napa and couldn’t find it.”

Protesters decry reports of bias and mistreatment in American Canyon mobile home park American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years on Sunday.

And then came the biggest hurdle.

This past November Miss Terri was forced to stop working after being diagnosed with Cellular Ataxia.

According to the nonprofit National Ataxia Foundation, Ataxia is a rare neurological disease affecting tens of thousands of people in the U.S. and many thousands more around the world. It is progressive, affecting a person’s ability to walk, talk and use fine motor skills.

“The last four years; my health depleted,” said Miss Terri. “I’m just dizzy every day. My balance is screwy, I’m walking with a cane.”

She said her mind isn’t the same and “my handwriting is going to hell.”

Doctors have told her “my brain has shrunk 2 inches,” she added. “There’s no cure, no surgery, no pills, nothing,” for Cellular Ataxia.

The extraordinary lives of Terri Pohrman Terri Pohrman has led an extraordinary life, or perhaps it would be more accurate to say “extraordinary lives.”

She sold her car because can’t drive anymore. Formerly a woman on the go, Miss Terri is now mostly home bound.

Money is definitely a concern.

Her Social Security and other aid payments total about $937 a month. Yet $800 of that goes to pay her monthly mobile home space rental.

To make ends meet, "I get food stamps." Others help her with housekeeping.

“I’ve never been in this position before," she admitted. Until this, “I could always pay my own way.”

For medical care, Miss Terri sees a neurologist and other specialists at Kaiser.

“I’m not a pill taker but I’m taking nine pills a day,” she said.

Once the person who would do anything for others in need, Miss Terri is now the one in need.

“It’s a huge change," she admitted. "And it was very depressing at first." Eventually, she decided it was time to “stop the pity party."

At the same time, friends and supporters have rallied around her. “I’ve got lots of cards and phone calls and emails. That makes me so happy.”

One of those friends is Alan Wellman.

“I’ve known her for over 20 years now and she has always been one of the most generous people with her time and gifts,” said Wellman. “She would have no problem giving you something if you needed it.”

Wellman recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Miss Terri with medical bills, housing costs and prescription costs.

“She’s in a very precarious place,” Wellman said. “Her health has declined.”

Miss Terri has always been a trooper, he said. "Every morning she puts her make up on; false eyelashes and all. But I know the emotional strain of being insecure with food and finances and her home; that takes a toll.”

Help Miss Terri A GoFundMe account has been created for Miss Terri: https://gofund.me/40769230

“I cannot thank Alan enough,” said Miss Terri. “He’s been a lifesaver.”

Even facing significant personal and health obstacles, this former Napan remains ever the optimist.

“I’m a lucky person all the way around. I count my blessings every day.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.