Yountville Rainbow

A rainbow fills the sky over Yountville on Sunday afternoon. A new weather system will bring rain Monday night with the possibility of snow on the higher elevations. 

 Peter J. Galea photo

The coldest weather system of the season will hit Napa County Monday night, with the possibility of snow on Mount St. Helena, Mount Veeder and Atlas Peak come Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Snow levels could lower to 1,500 to 2,000 feet by Tuesday morning, with a mixture of snow and rain down to even lower elevations, although it may not stick, the Weather Service said.

Snow could impact travel on Highway 29 over Mount St. Helena.

The temperature in Napa is likely to drop to below freezing by Tuesday morning, with lows in the upper 20s Wednesday morning, the Weather Service said. 

Rain totals from the Monday night storm are expected to be less than an inch, except for areas hit by thunderstorms.

Tuesday could have a mixture of sun and showers, with sunny skies forecast until Friday when there will be a chance of showers, the Weather Service said. 

