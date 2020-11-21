Looking for a free workout? American Canyon has installed an outdoor fitness center

“We raised $50,000 for this project in about 10 minutes during an auction, so we knew the community really wanted it,” she said. “The highest single amount donated was $10,000, and some 50 donors donated in (every denomination) in between. It was just about enough to buy the equipment," with ICC Stravinski donating the concrete pad," Sellick said.

The installation site — Wetlands Edge Trailhead — was determined to be the perfect spot, she said.

“What’s unique is this is the most used trail/park area in the city — about 3,000 come every month now, which is an increase from before COVID,” she said. “It’s a very popular place for walking, running, hiking, with (and without) dogs."

“It’s been busy constantly since it’s been put in, at all times of the day, but, especially mornings and evenings,” Sellick said. “There are six to 12 people on the machines at almost all times. There’s almost no time you can go there any day when you don’t find at least one person on it."

Some of that is likely attributable to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the closure of most gyms, Sellick said.