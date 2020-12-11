Looming shutdown leaves Napa Valley's hospitality sector in unpleasant limbo

“Their frustrations are real in terms of wanting predictability. Every dollar matters at this point in time,” Pedroza said. “The inability to predict a week out is very problematic for businesses that were modeled for predictability and planning for cash flow.”

Crocker & Starr Winery in St. Helena has already begun putting together contingency plans, according to Founder Pam Starr, who said the holiday season typically brings in “quite a bit of business.”

“We just finished a team meeting where we talked about what we’d do if we were shut down,” Starr said. “We’ll go ahead and turn the wheel. We’ll put together some creative (experience) for people wanting to come by in their cars and pick up wine.”

Even without the lockdown yet in place, Starr’s business has already felt the sting. Half of her reservations through the holidays — mostly guests coming from Southern California or from out of state — have cancelled, she said.