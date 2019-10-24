Grocery store food

People who lost food during the Oct. 9 power shutoff may be eligible for food stamps.

The Napa County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday that people impacted by Pacific Gas and Electric Company's power shutoffs earlier this month may be able to receive food benefits through the state CalFresh program and federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Existing CalFresh recipients will receive replacement benefits Thursday, so long as they live in the 94574 (St. Helena), 94676 (Deer Park), 94515 (Calistoga), 94573 (Rutherford), 94567 (Pope Valley), 94508 (Angwin) or 94559 (Napa) ZIP codes.

Others affected may request benefits by contacting the county at countyofnapa.org/HHSA/SelfSufficiency, or calling 707-253-4511 or 1-800-464-4214.

The public can also visit the county's HHSA weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: 2571 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, 1st Floor, Napa; 4381 Broadway, 1st Floor American Canyon; 650 Imperial Way, Napa.

Apply for state CalFresh benefits at c4yourself.com.

