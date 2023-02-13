Christopher Oudegeest admitted that when he first discovered the dusty, battered dark green trunk tucked away in his garage attic in early February, he almost threw it away.

He had no idea he was holding an archive of love letters from the beginning of a romance that would last 66 years and counting.

Christopher and his wife Joanne Oudegeest had recently moved into the 1970s-era Browns Valley home and were getting ready to start renovations.

“I was curious as to what was inside,” but he didn’t really have a lot of time to dig around in an old trunk, he said. The family is downsizing after their recent move from a different part of Napa.

In fact, the trunk might have gone into the trash pile if his wife Joanne Oudegeest hadn’t been home.

Wait a minute, she said, pulling open the rusted latch.

To her surprise, inside she found a literal treasure chest of memorabilia and mementos going back to the early 1950s.

The trunk contained hundreds upon hundreds of letters, all addressed to the same man in the same cursive handwriting. And not just any kind of letters. These are love letters — from "Max" to Bill.

“Wow,” thought Joanne Oudegeest. “This is not junk. This is important to someone. This is someone’s keepsake.”

But whose?

Joanne Oudegeest (with help from her twin sister in Florida) began with the name on the letters: William Provan.

The trunk also contained William’s 1952 yearbook, school notebooks and reports and college notices. William was enrolled at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio. As seen on the postmarks, during 1955 and 1956 Maxine wrote Bill letter after letter from her home in Napoleon, Ohio.

The two were married on Sept. 16, 1956.

To try and locate William Provan, Joanne Oudegeest posted a picture of the letters in the trunk on Napa’s NextDoor community.

It didn’t take long to get some answers.

William and Maxine’s son Kevin Provan soon contacted Joanne Oudegeest. He let her know this parents have been married for more than 60 years and now live in a retirement home in Stockton.

“I was amazed,” that trunk with letters and his father’s keepsakes was found, Kevin Provan said.

“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “It’s a glimpse of their history,” before the couple’s four children were born, adding he'd like to read them himself.

Kevin Provan thinks his parents met as students at Bowling Green State University. Provan said that after his parents got married, the family eventually found its way to California where William Provan worked in the concrete pipe industry. He later has his own business called Central States Concrete Products.

William and Maxine Provan were the first owners of the west Browns Valley home that the Oudegeests recently purchased. The family lived there from about 1978 to 1997. The Oudegeests are the third owners of the home.

Kevin Provan has since connected Joanne Oudegeest with his father — who is in his late 80s.

Apparently William and Maxine Provan knew that the trunk had gone missing but had no idea it had been left behind in the attic of their Napa garage. The attic wasn’t regularly accessed, Kevin Provan explained.

William and Maxine Provan were not immediately available for an interview this week, but in a phone interview, Kevin Provan said his father was also really surprised to hear that his letters and memorabilia had been found.

Joanne Oudegeest said she plans to personally deliver the trunk to Bill and Maxine Provan as soon as possible.

“It’s been 29 years; I guess there’s no big rush,” William Provan told his son.

Photos: Napans find treasure trove of 1950s love letters, and more, in attic Love letters 8 Love letters 9 Love letters 4 Love letters 5 Love letters 7 Love letters 3 Love letters 2 Love letters 1