Lottery will determine who gets to live in Napa's new affordable apartment project

“We’re pleased we’ve been able to continue this project, safely, on time and within budget, given the challenge of operating during a pandemic,” said Friedland.

Construction at Manzanita Family Apartments started May 2020. Today, workers are wrapping up the electrical and plumbing and beginning to install drywall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, “The roof is beginning to get prepared for solar panel installation and we are also preparing to install siding,” said Friedland.

The $25 million project is intended to put apartment rentals within reach of households unable to cope with ever-rising prices in Napa’s open market.

SAHA will offer apartments in the 51-unit complex (with one dwelling set aside for a property manager) to tenants making less than 60% of Napa’s median income, which can be as low as $523 a month for a one-bedroom unit for a person in the lowest income tiers.

Renting out American Canyon affordable housing project will be complicated When American Canyon’s affordable housing project, Valley View Senior Homes, is finished being built and ready to begin renting its 70 residen…

SAHA, which also built an American Canyon apartment center for lower-income seniors, has promoted its Napa project as a landing spot for those working in Napa who otherwise cannot live close to their jobs.