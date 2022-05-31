I’m grateful I may pay tribute to my maternal grandfather, WWI veteran Louie Franklin Coward (1895-1985). A platoon leader in the 132nd Machine Gun Battalion, Company A, 35th Division of the Texas and Oklahoma National Guard, Louie survived shell shock and mustard gas from trench warfare in France. His medals were: the Victory Medal with Meuse - Argonne Defensive Sector, Bronze Victory Button issued to him 26 Jan 1920 in San Francisco, and a Croix de Guerre citation, all located in Yountville Veterans Home Museum. He rarely spoke of his war experience and felt sorry for the German soldiers, referring to them as, “the poor devils”. In early 1920 Louie and family left Texas settling in Napa.