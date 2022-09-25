Love, loss and larceny: Napa man victim of identity theft, former fiancé sentenced

In the end, Donald Teixeira’s life included two significant women: his daughter Tami Teel, and his former fiancé and partner, Karen Bennett.

Both said they loved him.

Yet Teel and Bennett disagreed on what, and who, they thought was best for this elderly Napan.

And one of them would go to jail because of it.

Before Teixeira died in 2019, Teel accused Bennett of stealing her father’s identity, diverting his monthly Social Security check and other funds, selling his belongings, neglecting him, destroying his house and taking advantage of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett — who is now homeless — was sentenced this month to 30 days in jail for identity theft and ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution. Teel said she has no expectation any of the money will be repaid.

A daughter’s story

According to Teel, who is 50, Teixeira met Bennett through his uncle sometime around the year 2000.

“My father missed my mother,” even though the two were divorced. He was vulnerable, she said. Teixeira and Bennett began an intimate relationship, Teel said. But she felt Bennett was taking advantage of her father.

Bennett manipulated her father “through sexual favors which gave my dad the indication they might have some sort of connection that led to a dysfunctional relationship (and) exchanging favors for money," said Teel.

Tami Teel’s mother-in-law, Dee Dee Teel, remembers this time. “When Karen came into Don’s life, we thought 'well, he’s got somebody he can talk to,'” and keep him company. “He was lonely and she promised to care for him. In the beginning, it seemed like a good thing, but as the years went by, everything started going downhill.”

When Teixeira’s mother passed away in 2013, Bennett offered to help him clean out her house and get it ready to sell. Bennett then moved into that house, located on Hemlock Street in Napa. Teixeira lived around the corner at 95 Arboreo St., in a house he inherited from his brother.

After the Hemlock house sold, Bennett then moved into Teixeira’s garage and later a bedroom.

The arrangement didn’t sit right with Teel, she said. But her father assured her all was well.

He was doing a favor for a friend, Teixeira explained to his daughter. He and Bennett — who had a 25-year age gap between them — weren’t officially a couple, he told Teel.

Teel, who lives north of Sacramento, said she visited her father about once a month and talked on the phone twice a week.

They had a close relationship, especially because she was his only daughter, said Teel.

“Tami was the apple of her dad’s eye,” said Dee Dee Teel, her mother-in-law. “You could just tell he adored his daughter.”

But when Teel arrived for lunch dates or other outings, her father always met her at the sidewalk, she recalled. And he’d say good-bye at the driveway. Teel realized she hadn’t actually been inside his home for some time.

During those visits, they’d talk, but the conversation didn’t get into serious topics such as finances or bank balances, she said. She didn’t have reason to worry about her father ... yet.

Then Teixeira had a heart attack. When he was released from the hospital, Bennett volunteered to be his caretaker, including providing meals. According to a police report, Bennett did not claim that Teixeira agreed to pay her or authorize her to write checks from his account to pay for cooking or cleaning services.

During an unannounced visit to the Arboreo house, Teel said she was shocked to see the condition of her father’s home.

The kitchen cabinets and floor had been removed. Teel saw bags of food from Jack in the Box, not home cooked meals. Her father had gained about 100 pounds. Utilities, including water, phone and cable, were disconnected for lack of payment.

Photos taken by Teel show a home in disarray. The kitchen cabinets, flooring and countertops were missing. Buckets of water were stored in the bathroom. It looked like someone was doing laundry in the bathtub.

People that Teel described as “squatters” also moved into the house. Some of Teixeira’s furniture and belongings were missing.

Her father was not a wealthy man, said Teel. In fact, his only real financial stability came from a $76,000 inheritance from his mother and a reverse mortgage on the Napa home he inherited from his brother. He received $1,050 a month from Social Security.

Teel said she begged her father to ask Bennett to leave, but “My dad was afraid of Karen. She was a bully. She was bigger than my father.”

“He would say, ‘I don’t want her to lash out at me. I will handle it.’”

“My dad couldn’t handle it,” she said.

Teel was fed up.

On January 8, 2018, Teel drove to Napa, picked up her father, and took him straight to her house. He later then moved into a care home.

Teel also called the police. Her father was a victim of elder abuse, she claimed. Bennett had stolen his identity, opened at least one credit card in his name, and was siphoning off his monthly Social Security deposit. The house was a mess.

After a lengthy process, Teel evicted Bennett from the Arboreo house. The home was later sold and has since been remodeled.

Donald Teixeira passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.

A second story

Bennett has a completely different version of what happened.

“All of this is a lie,” said Bennett, who is 59. She was once engaged to Teixeira, and although they did not marry, “I wouldn’t have harmed a hair on his head.”

“Don loved me, and I loved Don," she said. “I’m innocent of all these charges.”

She and Teixeira had been together — on and off — since around 1996, said Bennett. Though 25 years younger, she was attracted to his good looks, charm, “and the way he carried himself,” said Bennett. He was funny, had a great smile, “and beautiful blue eyes."

According to Bennett, “Tami never liked me from day one. She didn’t want her dad to remarry anybody.” And after Teel’s mother died, “Tami held Don accountable," and blamed him.

Bennett said that Teel visited her father in Napa about three times a year, “at the most.”

“Don cared for his daughter; he loved her to a certain extent but … they didn’t see each other all the time. I knew more about Don and his family than she did.”

She was taking fine care of Teixeira, Bennett insisted.

“I fed him three squares a day,” but because he loved the breakfast pancakes from Jack in the Box, she indulged him.

Teixeira also liked to help others, perhaps to a fault, said a friend, Susan Hughes. After he received his inheritance from his mother “Don wasn’t frugal with his money,” Hughes acknowledged. “I think he thought the money was never ending.”

“That man had a rich taste,” Bennett said. “He liked what he liked, and it didn’t matter what it cost. He’d buy the best, top of the line. If he wanted something, that was that. ‘Don’t worry about it; that’s my business,’” he reportedly said.

Bennett said the kitchen had been partially demolished because said she found black mold under the sink. She was in the process of buying drywall and other supplies to fix it and make other repairs.

A case is launched

In October 2020, the Napa District Attorney office filed a complaint alleging theft, embezzlement, forgery, fraud and identity theft of an elder adult. The District Attorney’s office is asking for a total of $80,768 to be paid in restitution.

In addition to listing Karen Bennett as the defendant, the complaint includes four other names that Bennett has been known to use.

Almost two years later, on Sept. 14, Bennett entered a “no contest” plea to three charges of felony identity theft, as well as to taking advantage of a vulnerable elderly man.

The three felonies correlate to how Bennett stole from the victim: one for draining his bank account, another for re-routing his Social Security checks, and a third for opening up (and maxing out) a credit card in his name, explained Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero. The court also took into consideration her prior convictions.

Bennett acknowledged she has been in prison in the past. The first time as a result of her fourth DUI, explained Bennett.

After threatening to kill both Teixeira and her sister, while Bennett was on parole, Bennett served another prison sentence.

Under this current plea, Bennett will serve 30 days in the Napa County jail, remain on probation for two years and pay $80,768 to Teixeira’s family. That includes $71,318 in funds from Teixeira’s savings and checking accounts and $9,450 in re-routed Social Security checks.

When asked if Bennett was facing a second “strike,” Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero said she was not. “Technically, the new crimes are not ‘strikes.’”

At the sentencing Napa Deputy District Attorney Nina Jehle gave details about the seriousness of the case.

Bennett “isolated and took advantage of one of the most vulnerable victims imaginable — a man who knew and trusted her, who offered her a place to live when she needed it, and a man who had very advanced dementia, yet no understanding of his limitations due to the cruelty of his disease,” wrote Jehle. A report from a doctor diagnosed Teixeira with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett deceived Teixeira and left him living in squalor, wrote Jehle. His saving and checking account balances show “a clear story of victimization: a sudden sharp increase after receiving his mother’s inheritance, followed by a steady decline to negative balances. Then when the inheritance was dry, a closing of his longstanding accounts, the redirection of his Social Security check without his knowledge, and opening and maxing out a credit card in his name.”

Meanwhile, Teixeira’s bills went unpaid and Bennett “took complete control of his communication with his daughter.”

While Bennett claims she spent Teixeira’s money with his permission, his dementia was such that he lacked the awareness of his finances to legally give permission, Jehle said.

“While she was living off of his inheritance, the victim’s mental deficits were apparent and increasing. Due to his inability to manage his own activities of daily living, he went into skilled nursing care shortly after his daughter discovered the full extent of his situation,” Jehle said.

Bennett, who said she’s been homeless for several years and currently lives in an encampment at Kennedy Park, said she agreed to the no contest plea because she doesn’t trust the court system and is worried that she wouldn’t get a fair trial.

Additionally, “If I lost for any reason … they would have threw the maximum of each charge up my butt, and it would have been like 30 years in prison.”

“I’ve been in prison; I don’t want to go back,” said Bennett. “I don’t think I’d make it back out of there. My heart is failing me. I’ve had four heart attacks.”

Yet, she still has some regrets about her no contest plea.

“I hated to do it,” said Bennett. “I could honestly say I wish I could have took it to the box,” she said, referring to a jury trial.

“I don’t feel good about it because it’s not true. I didn’t open up any accounts. I didn’t close any of his accounts. I didn’t spend all of his money. I didn’t take his car without his authorization.”

Bennett said she wanted to share her story because “I need to stand (up) for myself. I’m not just going to lay down and take a beating.”

Elder fraud costs millions

Thirty days in jail “is not a punishment for her,” said Teel in an interview following the sentencing. To her, such a sentence is merely “an opportunity to have three square meals and a bed to sleep in.”

Teel said that by talking publicly about her father, she hopes it will prevent someone else’s family from such a loss.

Elder abuse, “doesn’t just affect the rich,” she said. There are people like her father, who are barely making it, but lose “every last measly dime” to such opportunists.

According to statistics from consumer cyber security and privacy company Comparitech, in 2022, California seniors reported $459 million in elder fraud losses. Many cases are never reported, but the total amount lost is estimated at $10.7 billion. A total of 39,508 such cases were reported.

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network reported that deposit accounts were the most common product involved with elder fraud cases (60%), followed by debit cards (24%) and credit cards (7%).

Gero said Bennett’s sentence of 30 days in jail, two years’ probation and restitution “is commensurate with other cases of its nature, particularly given several major hurdles we faced: the victim is deceased and the funds stolen were comingled with the living expenses of the victim.”

Bennett pled to three felonies and admitted to two aggravating factors, including that the victim was vulnerable, noted Gero.

“If she violates her probation, she faces a potential state prison sentence,” he added.

Bennett is due to start her 30-day sentence at the Napa jail on Oct. 26.