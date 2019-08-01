Juvenal Castro, 17, passed away just weeks before starting his junior year at Vintage High School.
Castro, who was found face-down in a swimming pool at Kentwood Apartments, was in Queen of the Valley's intensive care unit for a week, brain-dead, said Vintage High Parent Liaison Claudia Aranda, who spoke on behalf of his family. He died a week later on Saturday July 27.
Aranda, who works with students who are new to America, said Castro had been a Vintage High student for a year since moving from Mexico. He was a good student with goals, such as wanting to own his own business to help his family across the border.
He was a respectful student who enjoyed joking around with students and teachers, she said.
Castro stood out to his math teacher, Kim Olson, because he genuinely wanted to learn, she said in a text message. He was funny, sharp and had dreams of becoming a winemaker.
"I feel like he'd have made a really great one," Olson said.
Castro lived in Napa with his brother and father, who brought him to Napa to have a better future, Aranda said. Castro's father is guilt-ridden because he wasn't there when his son nearly drowned, she said.
Castro's family seeks to raise money to send his remains back to Mexico and have a service there. They hope to give his mother a chance to say goodbye, too, Aranda said.
"Mom is waiting for him," she said.
A GoFundMe page for Castro's family was created Wednesday, titled "My son's last hug."
"His family is in need of your generosity to transfer his body to Mexico, where his mother is waiting for him to give her son a last hug and put him to eternal rest," the page reads.