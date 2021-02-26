Low income people form community on wheels in Napa parking lot

“You didn’t?” said Millie.

No, said Cassandra. She didn’t need it right then.

The trash is not from her car, said Cassandra. She also picks up other peoples’ garbage around the parking lot. The problem is that there aren't any unlocked dumpsters where they can leave the garbage, and she doesn't have an easy way to take it elsewhere.

“I understand we’re an eyesore, but we’re just trying to survive,” she said.

Cassandra said she’s been homeless on and off her whole life. Her last job was at a seasonal Halloween store, yet making it on minimum wage is difficult, she said.

Even so, she has applied for other jobs. “I don’t mind paying bills,” Cassandra said. Unfortunately, for some, “It’s almost easier to be homeless” than to try and get by on minimum wage, she said.

Cassandra knows people see homeless and think of the stigma that “we’re dirty or crazy or worthless." But "I don’t feel like that,” she said, tearing up.

Across the parking lot, a woman, who declined to give her name, answered the door of her RV.