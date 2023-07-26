Peter Ozorio went to the marshy area under the Butler Bridge near the Napa River with a mission — to help keep life from becoming an itchy, unbearable hell for Napa County residents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Ozorio is a mosquito-battler with a low-profile Napa County special district. On this early summer day, he walked along spongy, boggy soils in the south county flood control area that doubles as a nature preserve.

He was checking an area previously treated with a biological control, Bti. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that this naturally occurring bacterium kills the larvae of mosquitos, blackflies and fungus gnats.

“It doesn’t affect your frogs, doesn't affect your fish, doesn't affect your beneficial insects," Ozorio said.

He used a dipper — a container on a stick — to sample some of the marsh water. He saw a water boatman and other insects, but no mosquito larvae.

"The mosquitos have been addressed," he said. "But what happens is, the ecosystem is healthy."

Battling mosquitos and other pests in Napa County was budgeted to be about a $3 million operation for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That’s the duty of the Napa County Mosquito Abatement District, a special district funded by local taxpayers.

Check last year’s property tax bill. You’ll see a $23.38 mosquito control charge.

Local special districts do all types of jobs, from battling mosquitos to providing water to rural communities to running nature parks to cleaning up sewage to running cemeteries. They are usually not Jacks-of-all-trades, like the city and county. They are specialists.

Special districts can form a kind of invisible government, though not necessarily because they are hiding. They are simply often overlooked by taxpayers, judging from attendance at many of the governing boards' meetings.

California has more than 5,000 special districts that in 2021 spent a total of $75.65 billion, according to the California State Controller’s Office. Special districts in Los Angeles County alone spent $16.74 billion.

Napa County has 28 special districts as defined by the State Controller's Office that in 2021 spent a total of $108 million. Money comes from such sources as taxes, fees for services and grants.

Some local districts are run by independent, elected boards. Some are run by boards appointed by the county and cities. And some are run by the Board of Supervisors or a city council.

A publication by the Senate Local Government Committee sums up the special district situation.

“Special district advocates hail special districts as the best examples of small-town democracy,” it says. “Their critics say that special districts make local government too complex.”

Napa County’s special districts come in all shapes and sizes. Here’s a look at some very different ones and how they impact local lives.

An oldie …

The Napa County Mosquito Abatement District is the county's oldest special district, having been formed in 1925 to fight mosquitos and the diseases they can spread.

It is headquartered in a building tucked away in the back of a lot on Melvin Road in American Canyon. Finding the place can be difficult. There is no sign along the road, only a mailbox with an address and a long, narrow driveway.

But find it you must to see a meeting of the district's board of trustees. There are no videos and the sessions aren’t televised. You’re either there live or you’ve missed it.

On May 10, the district board held a 7 p.m. meeting at the headquarters. Board members are appointed by Napa County and its five cities.

Nothing fancy here. Because of a post-pandemic desire to meet in an airy room, the meeting took place in the district’s shop. Shovels and rakes stood against the wall, blowers were stored on a rack and the floor was concrete.

Ira Summer of GovInvest, a consultant who had come to make a presentation, joked he hadn't expected to be in a shed.

District officials warmly greeted a Napa Valley Register reporter. Board member Brian Cramer, who represents St. Helena, noted with a smile that visitors from the public are rare.

District Manager Wesley Maffei rolled out an extra chair and got an extra bottled water for the reporter. He shared a scrapbook on the history of the district.

He also had a message for the public about the yellow fever mosquito, a pesky, blood-sucking invasive species. It has been found in other California counties, though not yet in Napa County.

Get rid of standing water in yards, he urged residents. This mosquito can breed in as little as a bottle cap of water.

Board President Anne Shelby Valentine of Calistoga pounded the gavel and the meeting started.

Summer delved into pension funding. Finding money to help pay for the retirements of past employees is the bane of many public agencies, but Summer said the Mosquito Abatement District is in fine shape, at least for now.

This was his fourth presentation of the day to an agency on their pensions, Summer said.

“This is the only one where I haven’t depressed everyone in the meeting,” he added.

Special districts are sometimes created to solve a problem. Certainly, Napa County residents had the itch to do something about mosquitos in 1923. The Weekly Calistogan described the situation after a bad mosquito summer.

“It was not comfortable to sit on the porch and enjoy the weather because of the pest,” the newspaper said. “Children playing outside in the yards were constantly tormented by the pest.”

Robert Whitthorne moved to the Carneros area in 1922 and became director of the Carneros Farm Center. That south county location is near mosquito-breeding wetlands.

“Carneros district was notorious for its terrible mosquito problem and many a day I swore I was going to sell out,” he wrote.

Instead, he was a major force pushing for the county and its cities to create the Mosquito Abatement District. The newly formed district held its first meeting in August 1925 and it’s been going ever since.

… and a newie

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District has far less history. It is one of the newer, local special districts, formed by voters in 2006 by a 54% to 46% margin.

Today, the district owns more than 5,000 acres and manages another 8,000 acres for other public agencies. It operates such parks as Bothe-Napa Valley and Robert Louis Stevenson state parks and Moore Creek Park.

The district's board of directors met at 2 p.m. May 8 in downtown Napa in the county Board of Supervisors chamber. Directors are elected by voters in five districts that encompass the county.

Talk at one point turned the proposed Mayacamas Park. This is to someday be a 225-acre park in the forests of the Maycamas Mountains a few miles north of the city of Napa. Napans will have a new place to hike.

“We’re not ready to kind of pursue that into a fully open public park yet,” district Assistant General Manager Kyra Purvis said. “But we are doing some major planning efforts.”

One issue is how to get future park users across Dry Creek, which could mean building a suspension bridge. Dry Creek is anything but dry in the winter.

“We’ve thought about a wet crossing, but that creek can really rage in a storm and suddenly,” Purvis said. “We don’t want to put people in a situation where they drive to the park, show up and figure, ‘I’ll just go for it’ and get in trouble.”

And there was the 2022-23 budget to consider. The Open Space District, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, faced financial ruin because the lodging tax share given to it by the county as its financial backbone crashed.

This year, the news is good. The county grant almost doubled to about $1.4 million, allowing the district to increase the number of field workers — essentially rangers — from one to three.

So people visiting places such as Moore Creek Park can thank the Open Space District. And, if they don’t have to swat at any mosquitos during their hike, they can thank the Mosquito Abatement District.

Some familiar faces

Meanwhile, the Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District faces financial difficulties.

This special district needs more money to run water and sewer systems for the small, rural community of Berryessa Highlands. But proposed rate hikes are giving residents sticker shock.

Resident Russ Cunningham said he understands why higher rates might be necessary. Still, a possible increase coming to about $2,500 annually gave him pause.

“We can’t take that,” he said during a May 9 community meeting held by district staff at the Capell Valley fire house.

The Napa Berryessa Resort District's governing board has looked for outside help. It recently asked the Napa County Board of Supervisors for a $1 million county loan, on top of $2.8 million loaned over a decade.

This request was granted. The two boards work together hand in glove. And why not, given they are the same people?

This special district was formed by the county in the 1960s with the Board of Supervisors as its head. Supervisors hold most district meetings in their chamber in downtown Napa, far from Berryessa Highlands.

Highlands resident Stu Williams sees pros and cons to this arrangement.

A con is that the district doesn't have a board made up of Berryessa Highlands residents and elected by Berryessa Highlands residents. Williams said the district has "been run by the Board of Supervisors without the people up there having any say in anything."

But he can see why. Given the financial shape of the water and sewer systems, it’s not feasible to have them run by a special district independent from the county, he said.

In contrast, another small rural community, Circle Oaks, has a water district with its own elected board that meets in Circle Oaks. Resident Sue Wagner said that allows the community to make sure its own interests are given attention first and foremost.

“We intend to keep it that way,” Wagner said.

County supervisors govern not only the Napa Resort Improvement District, but also several other special districts, such as the Monticello Public Cemetery District.

The Monticello district is fairly obscure. It oversees a small cemetery at Spanish Flat along Lake Berryessa. The budget in 2021 was a mere $54,000.

Still, district meetings are held as part of Board of Supervisors meetings, and thus are televised and preserved on video. That places it among Napa County's special districts with the most public scrutiny available.

Meetings hardly focus on earth-shattering topics. One had supervisors confirm that someone who bought a cemetery plot for $1,200 was eligible to do so.

Who’s minding the store?

Special districts do jobs all over Napa County. The Napa Sanitation District cleans sewage from the city of Napa, the Los Carneros Water District brings recycled water to irrigate south county vineyards, and the American Canyon Fire Protection District fights fires.

They are spending thousands and in some cases millions of dollars annually. And, though many have low profiles, they are handling taxpayer money.

Three decades ago, this reporter took a look at special districts in neighboring Solano County. The county auditor-controller was doing audits on each. The results showed careless accounting procedures that could result in fraud, though no fraud was evident.

“Often, the people running the district are the same people who fight the fires,” Solano County Auditor-Controller Bill Ricciardo told the Fairfield Daily Republic in 1993.

So what assurances do today's local taxpayers have that today's Napa County special districts are handling money well, with the proper accounting safeguards in place?

Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze said her office is responsible for the accounting and auditing of independent special districts. That means holding them to the same budgetary controls as the county and helping to train their accounting staff.

"For the larger ones, they have their own accounting staff which we work with very closely," Schulze said. "For the very small ones, we do their bookkeeping for them — which is why it is important for them to all have an external independent audit each year as well."

She's not aware of anything amiss, she said.

A big change since the early 1990s is the flowering of the Information Age. No longer does one have to go to some small, out-of-the-way special district office to find the agenda for the latest meeting. Today, most Napa County special districts have their own web pages.

A resident who wonders what the Congress Valley Water District board has been up to at recent meetings can easily find out without leaving home.

Special districts under state law must have annual audits done. Napa County posts audits online for 14 local special districts. The State Controller’s Office posts online financial information on all state special districts.

The Napa County Taxpayers Association is a local government watchdog. Keeping track of all the special districts poses a special challenge.

"The ones that matter most with taxpayers would be like the water, sewer and garbage people," said Jack Gray of the association.

One issue the taxpayers group honed in on was Measure T, the county’s half-cent sales tax for road maintenance that voters passed in 2012. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority oversees the measure (though, as the next chapter shows, whether the authority is a special district is up for debate).

The taxpayers association in 2012 agreed not to oppose Measure T. The NVTA, among other things, agreed to publish an annual list of Measure T road projects.

“That is a significant control,” Gray said.

In 2016, the taxpayers group unsuccessfully mounted a challenge to the Napa Sanitation District’s move to raise sewage rates in the city of Napa and nearby areas. Still, its campaign resulted in customers registering 2,238 protest votes.

“That did get (the district's) attention, they got that much feedback,” Gray said. “It was an important move.”

The numbers game

Counting the special districts in Napa County might sound like easy math, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Napa County has 28 special districts listed by the State Controller. Other lists have fewer.

That situation is mirrored statewide. The state Senate Governance and Finance Committee says there are nearly 3,300 special districts in California. But the State Controller lists 5,180.

So which is it? It depends partly on how a “special district” is defined.

The Senate committee calls special districts “limited-purpose local governments — separate from counties.” They have boundaries in which they provide certain services, such as sewers, fire protection, water electricity, parks and cemeteries.

One group of agencies that doesn’t fall into its definition is joint-powers authorities. These are partnerships of two or more agencies to address a particular issue.

The NVTA, for example, exists to address regional transportation issues. It is a joint-powers authority among Napa County and its cities, so it doesn’t qualify under this definition as a special district.

But the California state controller has a different definition. It says that special districts for financial reporting purposes include joint-powers authorities. Thus, the NVTA shows up on its list of Napa County special districts.

Bottom line: How many local special districts Napa County has appears to be partly in the eye of the beholder.

Photos: SpiritHorse unites unwanted horses with traumatized humans in Napa County SpiritHorse 2 SpiritHorse (cover) Spirit Horse 11 Spirit Horse 12 Spirit Horse 10 Spirit Horse 1 SpiritHorse 3 Spirit Horse 4 Spirit Horse 5 Spirit Horse 6 Spirit Horse 7 Spirit Horse 8 Spirit Horse 9