The Napa City Council on Monday will welcome two new members – and then take on the city’s latest housing proposal the next day.
Former Councilmember Mary Luros and Liz Alessio will be sworn into office in a noon ceremony Monday at City Hall, after their victories in the Nov. 6 election. They will replace Peter Mott, who fell short in his bid for a fourth term on the council, and Jim Krider, who declined to appear on the ballot.
Luros, a Napa attorney, will return to the council seat she held for 22 months starting in January 2015, when she was appointed to complete the term of Alfredo Pedroza after his appointment to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. She was defeated in the 2016 election, in her first bid for a full four-year term.
Alessio, a former parks commissioner, garnered the highest vote total of this year’s six Napa council candidates, with Luros placing second.
After campaigning in large part on the need to expand a constricted and costly local housing supply, the new councilmembers will join their colleagues Tuesday in reviewing one of the city’s latest housing proposals.
Vista Grove is a planned subdivision that would include 27 homes on a 4.9-acre site on an extension of Wine Country Avenue in north Napa. Eleven of the dwellings would include “granny flat” accessory dwellings attached to the main home, and five others would be equipped with the plumbing needed to easily add on a junior unit.
Such accessory homes have been made easier to build in recent years by changes to both city and state law that have been intended to simplify the permitting of add-on housing. The push to ease the creation of add-on dwellings comes as Napa rents remain historically high and its vacancy rate scrapes 1 percent.
Besides meeting the needs of renters crowded out of the Napa market, the inclusion of accessory dwellings at Vista Grove also should accommodate families with multiple generations living under one roof, project designer Kirk Geyer said in October, when the city Planning Commission endorsed the plan.
Earlier at the Tuesday meeting, the council will consider adding two more advisers to the team that will help create Napa’s growth and development blueprint for the next 20 years.
Up for nomination to the General Plan Advisory Committee are Bernie Narvaez and Ricky Hurtado, both of whom were candidates in the Napa council race, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
If accepted, they would become the 14th and 15th members of the group that will advise the city in crafting its general plan, which will guide land-use decisions through about 2040. The Napa council chose 13 other members in October.
Narvaez, the owner of a Napa insurance agency, is a former member of the city parks commission. Hurtado is a community engagement manager at the nonprofit Cope Family Center.