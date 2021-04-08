Madonna winery resolves permit issues with Napa County

“Because somehow, he knew he was meant to be here,” she said.

In 1922, the Bartoluccis bought land in Oakville that had a winery, launching what is now almost 100 years of Napa County winemaking. In the 1960s, Taylor Bartolucci’s father worked at the family winery, which was named Mont St. John Cellars.

The family sold the winery and in 1970 bought 160 acres for vineyards in the Carneros region. In 1978, the family bought 4.4 acres at 5400 Old Sonoma Road for a new winery. Taylor Bartolucci’s father and grandfather constructed the building with an arch design in front.

“What these stories do is put in a context our family’s past while we look forward to our future,” Taylor Bartolucci told the commission.

While the Bartoluccis have been growing grapes and making wine, county regulations have changed over the years. The family wants to voluntarily and in good faith ensure the winery is in compliance, she said.

Several commissioners said it's important that the winery is treating the violations in that manner.

“And so your commitment is to come before us and ask to rectify that and to update your business plan for the next however many years,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.