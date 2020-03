A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has hit an area of unincorporated Sonoma County near Cobb Mountain early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tremblor hit at 4:57 a.m. in northeast Sonoma County, around two miles from the prominent Lake County mountain and near the county line.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

