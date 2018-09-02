Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported about 5:27 p.m. Saturday, originating a mile and a quarter north-northwest of Crockett in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS indicates that point would be just across the Carquinez Strait from Crockett, in the Carquinez Heights area of southernmost Vallejo.

Early social media reports indicate the quake was felt over an area ranging from American Canyon to Oakland and as far as Concord. There were no reports of damages as of early Saturday evening.

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.