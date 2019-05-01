A magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit about four miles southwest of Calistoga on Wednesday and was felt in Sonoma and Napa counties.
More than 500 people reported feeling the shaking, which hit at 10:17 p.m., and reported it to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Did You Feel It? crowdsourcing website. Light shaking, or intensity level 4 shaking on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, was felt in the Calistoga area.
Santa Rosa, Napa and Sonoma — cities a bit farther from the epicenter — felt weak shaking, or intensity level 3 shaking, according to the USGS crowdsourcing website.
Magnitude 3 earthquakes are fairly common in California. There have been 28 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater in the California and Nevada areas in the last 30 days.