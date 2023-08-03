Some merchants in downtown Napa complain that their businesses have yet to fully bounce back after the city ended a two-year vehicle closure of downtown Main Street last year.

However, city officials respond that businesses are performing about as well as they did before the pandemic that prompted the street shutdown three years ago.

Nine months have passed since Napa reopened a block of Main between Second and Third streets to motor vehicles, and business owners on the street have reported lingering effects of the change.

The street reopened Dec. 3, 2022, after the expiration of an emergency ordinance that had made it pedestrian-only during the COVID-19 pandemic. Main Street was first closed to cars and trucks in August 2020 to allow businesses on the block to increase their outdoor dining capacity in accordance with public health rules that required greater distancing between patrons.

However, after the emergency rules expired, the city could not maintain the closure without recategorizing the street as a pedestrian mall, as it would be in violation of California’s vehicle code. The reclassification would require a $1.45 million renovation to bring the street in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and make other necessary changes.

At the time, business owners began raising funds to complete this renovation in partnership with the city, but since December, there has been little discussion of completing the work and permanently closing the street.

With little apparent movement toward a lasting makeover for Main Street, restaurant owners on the block have been unhappy with the reopening.

Isaiah Lassiter, an employee at Quilt & Co. tasting room, said the wine bar has been greatly affected by the street reopening. He explained that Quilt & Co. and the next-door restaurant AVOW, both owned by Joe Wagner, shared an outdoor patio space during the road closure that added 15 tables. With cars allowed back on Main Street, both businesses were forced to give up that patio space, cutting down on the number of parties they are able to serve each day.

“We went from four tables in here and a little bar to literally like 30 seats out there,” Lassiter said. “(Now we're) back to just the four tables and a bar.”

Lassiter said that when the patio was open, Quilt & Co. averaged about 60 covers on a normal Saturday. Now, the wine bar averages about 30. While he mentioned this slowdown could be partly related to a looming recession, he said the tasting room has been forced to decrease the number of reservations and walk-in visitors it accepts.

With less seating, the wine bar has also had to cut down employees’ shifts. Lassiter said Quilt & Co. has not had to lay off employees, but has had to decrease their hours with fewer tables to serve.

While Napkins Bar and Grill down the street has been able to maintain its patio space, owner Cengiz Atis expressed disappointment that the city did not keep Main Street pedestrian-only. Atis said that Napkins was able to build a patio on the restaurant’s sidewalk before the pandemic, and so has not had to cut capacity with the street’s reopening. However, Atis remains in favor of keeping cars off Main Street, as it made Napkins’ outdoor dining experience more pleasant for those sitting on the patio.

“It would be nicer,” Atis said. “Because of traffic, there are so many cars going by. If there are no cars going by, the patio is quieter — and we have a bigger space.”

He added that when the street was limited to those on foot, tourists and locals walking on the street could better see those dining at Napkins, which seemed to draw more walk-in traffic into the restaurant. Overall, Atis said business has been slow.

According to Neal Harrison, the city of Napa's economic development manager, sales tax reporting indicates that businesses on the Main Street corridor have performed as well as or better than before the COVID-19 shutdown, depending on the quarter. Data from the first quarters of 2019, 2022 and 2023 showed a bump in revenue during 2022, in line with most businesses in downtown Napa and throughout the city.

However, Harrison added that anecdotally, he has noticed that "businesses that have been able to expand their businesses due to using parklets have been performing pretty well" compared to their pre-COVID levels.

As winter is not the peak season for outdoor dining, the restaurants will likely be better able to see the impact when data from spring 2023 becomes available in early September.

