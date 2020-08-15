Main Street in Napa closed for pedestrians, diners

“The restaurants need the extra seating, and the community seems to love the look and feel of it. The first weekend it was closed, the area was full of people” wearing masks, he said. “It’s a great solution.”

The City Council also backed the street closure, said French.

“That section on Main Street is really crowded,” said member Liz Alessio. In fact, “I call it the ‘naughty section,’” due to many people not wearing face coverings on that part of the block, she said.

Without the street closure, there’s simply not enough space for both outdoor dining and for people to be able to walk safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alessio noted.

“It makes a lot of sense to close down” that section of Main Street for dining and pedestrians, said Councilmember Mary Luros. Vehicles speeding through that area has been common, she noted. “It’s a real problem.”

“It made the most sense” to close the block, said City Manager Steve Potter.

In 2019, the city took out the parking lanes, flattened the arc of the pavement and added wider sidewalks for this very purpose, he said.